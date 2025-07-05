Russell Wilson Issues Special Message as Giants QB Turns Focus to Family Time

“I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. The other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before.” Do you remember that day when Russell Wilson signed for the Giants, and the fans made up this giant narrative that he didn’t really want to be here? They assumed that there would be locker room differences with Jameis Winston (understandably) or that he simply wouldn’t fit in. Well, the initial looks? He looks like the happiest man on earth—and the biggest Giants fan in the world. How?

Well, because of his recent tweet. That’s all Russell Wilson needed this 4th of July to win the Giants fans over. While most were busy with fireworks and cookouts on holiday, the Giants QB kept it simple. He quote-tweeted the team’s holiday post with: “Happy 4th! Enjoy the family time. 🇺🇸 Go Giants.” Short. Clean. To the point. Just how fans like it.

No, it’s a lot more than a mere 4th of July tweet. He’s not just the new QB in town. He’s a Super Bowl champ. A 10-time Pro Bowler. A guy with nearly 65% career completions. Now, he’s trying to reset things in New York, and that too, with open arms. One day, he’s spending time with his family. Next, he’s bonding with rookies and winning over fans who’ve been starved for leadership. That tweet? It’s another step to build that connection with the fans and the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Along with his tweet, Wilson reshared the Giants’ 4th of July celebration post, which featured fireworks at MetLife Stadium, exhibiting the beauty at night. And many fans too rode in the vibe, wishing “Happy 4th!” to the QB and the team. No doubt, Russell’s move to New York is pretty much a make-or-break second act. At 36, he’s swapped Seattle’s green, Broncos’ orange, and Pittsburgh’s black for Giants blue. One year. Up to $21 million. Half of it is guaranteed. The message? He’s not here to coast. He’s here to lead. To anchor an offense that limped to 3–14 last season and badly needs that renewed spark.

On the other hand, Wilson’s 2024 season? Let’s say it had its ups and downs. He started 11 games in Pittsburgh, completing 214 of 336 passes(a 63.7% clip). He also racked up 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only 5 picks. Efficient? Definitely. Explosive? Well, not really. Those numbers landed him 22nd in both yards and TDs. His QBR? A 51.3, right in that same middle-of-the-pack range. Solid for some. But for Russ? A reminder, there’s still another gear to hit.

What the Giants needed was steadiness. A vet with real presence. And Russell brought more than numbers. He is staying positive, leading hard, and building that chemistry. Coaches say he’s already out there mentoring Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. He’s been running offseason workouts. Setting the tone. Creating culture before camp even starts. He knows how to win over the locker room, and these little tweets are a part of it. And that ‘family time?’ Russ is surely taking that seriously, too.

Russell Wilson enjoys family time with Ciara and the kids!

You could argue that Russ had the most fun 4th of July celebration across all of America. Leaving MetLife aside for a while, Russell Wilson turned his backyard into a full-on battlefield this 4th of July. While most people were arguing over hot dogs, Russ got ambushed by water guns, taken out by his own kids. It involved water balloon fights, tetherballs, cornhole, and basketball.

Russ started the day all innocent on Instagram with a “4th of July fun with the kiddos” post. But it turned fast. This wasn’t just fun, it was full-blown Wilson Family Mayhem. First came the water balloons. He teased fans with, “This will be interesting… who will come out on top?” Spoiler: not the guy with the NFL contract. Little Future showed up like a mini Josh Allen, pelting Dad with pinpoint accuracy. Russ, soaked and defeated, just laughed it off: “Dad got crushed.” Honestly, the release from the Broncos probably hurt less.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the hits kept coming—literally. Sienna went full beast mode on the tetherball. One minute she was smashing it like she trained with Serena, the next minute the poor ball just gave out. Sienna wasn’t too sad, as she asked her father for a new ball as soon as she saw the condition. “You owe me a new one,” she said. And just when Russ thought he could finally dry off, Future came flying back in for Round 2. No water balloons this time—but his tiny fists. In the most dad-deflating moment of the day, Wilson gets popped in the gut while proudly typing: “Young Floyd in the making? Someone sign him up.” Somewhere in Vegas, Mayweather probably felt that.

If Giants fans were curious about Russ’s footwork, the backyard tape says it all: maybe those quick cuts are a thing of the past. But hey, if QB life doesn’t work out in New York, he’s got a real shot at starring in a family sitcom. Amidst all this offseason chaos, one thing is clear: Russ is having the time of his life in New York (contrary to predictions). And this translates to confidence on the pitch.