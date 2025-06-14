Russell Wilson Makes His Trainer’s Father’s Day Special Days After Fun Weekend With Kids

“The Greatest Gift God could ever give me is being a Dad to these 3 Amazing kids,” Russell Wilson said in 2023. Although he has now added his fourth baby to the family, the quarterback is nothing short of a proud father. For him, being a father is “The Best Job in the world,” perhaps even a little better than being a footballer. But that doesn’t mean the family man isn’t diving deep into the offseason grind with the new team, the New York Giants. He’s locked in. But he is still finding ways to spread the love, and not just to teammates or fans. For someone who’s known for throwing dimes, he has a reputation for doing the little things that make an impact off the field. The one he recently pulled out was a thoughtful gesture that screamed brotherly love.

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, and you’d imagine all Russ would care about is soaking up as much time with his family as he possibly could. But the quarterback seems to be already celebrating the day before. In the middle of training & time with his family, he carved out space for something more. Uh…to be precise, for someone special.

In a moment caught on video and shared by Russell Wilson himself, the Giants QB gifted his trainer, Manuel, a pair of sneakers. But no, they weren’t Air Jordans; they were from the Good Man Brand, the company he founded. “My PT, Manuel, is the definition of a Good Man. Happy Fathers Day my brother! Your baby girls have a good dad! #GirlDad” Russell wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

If you’ve been following Russ’ journey, you’d probably know Manuel, who has been his PT for years now, has probably seen all of his happiest and struggling moments. The gift was pretty much a thank-you gift to Manuel for being a part of his journey and for being someone he could trust. A token of appreciation for someone more than just a PT—a brother, even.

When Wilson launched Good Man Brand back in 2016, it wasn’t just an entrepreneurial venture—it was about making the world a better place. The brand’s identity is built on its core tagline, ‘Lead, Inspire, Live.‘ These are the pillars that are inspired by Wilson’s father and pretty much everyone he has ever looked up to. The brand has been living up to its tagline since the very beginning. For every single purchase, 3 per cent goes back to Russ’ own Why Not You foundation, which backs almost every social cause. It doesn’t just think about the people—it thinks about the nature too.

The entire line is designed with eco-friendly fabrics, a promise of sustainable clothing. That’s pretty impressive! However, the goodness doesn’t end there either. “At the heart of what we do is a simple idea: for every sole, we empower a soul. In life, we believe that we must have faith….in yourself…in others, faith in today, faith in a better tomorrow. It’s this belief that guides us forward in our mission of service. Thanks for rocking Good Man Brand! We’re grateful you’re on this journey with us, making a positive impact one soul at a time,” the beautiful message was written on the sneaker box.

But what made the gift extra special was that Wilson himself came up to surprise Manuel. He even wished him: “You’re a good man, Happy Father’s Day my brother.” Amidst all these, as we mentioned earlier, he isn’t forgetting his family, too!

Russell Wilson Keeps the Good Vibes Rolling—From Gym to Home

Something even more wholesome preceded the gift-giving for Russell Wilson. Yeah, you guessed it right. There’s nothing more wholesome than a guy, especially this quarterback, spending time with his family. Just days ago, the 36-year-old uploaded an Instagram reel captioned “Kids, Socks, Love, and Laughs! Family Weekend! New York City!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The uploaded reel was pretty much a montage of happy moments captured during their weekend in NYC. The montage consisted of pictures of his wife, Ciara, and his four children—Future, Sierra, Win, and Amora, their youngest daughter. It also comprised a cute clip with Russ putting on shoes and socks, of course, for his daughter, Sienna.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These gestures, big or small, might be part of the reason why Russell Wilson has remained a locker room favourite. From the gift-giving to chasing his kids across the backyard, or gelling well with teammates, Wilson is making it clear: Football might be his job, but his primary purpose lies in the idea of being a good man and supportive leader.

Anyway, there’s a tough season ahead for him and the Giants. A season that might take a physical and mental toll on him. But one thing’s sure: the moments like these are keeping the man grounded and ready for whatever comes next!