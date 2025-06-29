Russell Wilson Makes Lifetime Commitment to Utah State Legend as Ex-Seahawks Player Returns to Old Habits

In 2022, the biggest headline was not the offseason trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Yes, it turned some heads. But the revelation of what led to the trade, the differences, and the bad blood. It got more traction. Doug Baldwin spilled the tea to ESPN, saying, “The divorce was inevitable and was many years in the making. The reasons are multiple, but ultimately, I think it comes down to a difference of pursuits.” That sums up why Russ wanted to move out of Seattle. Sure, Denver didn’t go as planned, either. But that’s a different story.

However, if we go back to what Doug said, “years in the making,” then this question comes up: ‘What held Russ to be a Seahawk for 10 seasons?’ It’s not ‘what’ but ‘who.’ The answer is simple: Robert Turbin. Back in 2019, when Turbin returned to Seattle, guess who was there on the other side welcoming him? Wilson. “He was in my wedding. A guy that I’ve been super close to ever since day one,” Russ said as he explained why he was excited to hear about uniting with Robert.

But the fact is, their friendship didn’t start on game day; it started in a hotel room at the rookie symposium, over oldies music and conversations about life and legacy. And it kept going. Even when Turbin left the Seahawks in 2015 and began bouncing around the league, Wilson never let go. So, the reunion was about picking up where they left off. “I’ll never forget… walking around [Canton] and talking about where we wanted to go and how we wanted to get there,” Wilson said.

You hear all the time about football brotherhoods, Tom Brady and Rob Gronk, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. But Russ and Rob? They’ve always operated just offstage. Away from Instagram… Until now. Here it is, the DangeRussWilson giving a shoutout to his over a decade-long bestie. He re-shared Turbin’s post and captioned the IG story with just three words that stop you mid-scroll: “My Homie Forever!” The kind of permanent declaration that feels almost reckless in a transient league.

In the frame, Turbin was seen holding the cover page of The Record with the then-No. 3 Seahawk, Wilson. Turbin’s pic was from MetLife Stadium after winning SB XLVIII with the Seahawks. It was the first ever for Seattle. And first for Robert and Russ….

Now, over a decade later, Russ is fighting for QB1 in Big Blue. And Turbin? He’s not stuck in the past. But he’s passing on lessons of friendship, the grind, and what it means to live in the flow to the next-gen athletes.

Robert Turbin’s full-circle moment in Utah

That “homie forever” bond with Wilson? Just the opening chapter of Turbin’s story. What’s happening back at Merlin Olsen Field might be the best sequel no one saw coming. The Utah State Football’s official Instagram put it perfectly: “Always an honor to have an Aggie legend like @robertjturbin back at Merlin Olsen Field!” But here’s what that caption doesn’t show – Turbin isn’t just posing for photos. He’s in the dirt running the same drills that once made him Utah State’s ultimate weapon, now teaching the next generation how it’s done.

This isn’t some retired star making cameos at spring games. This is the program’s all-time touchdown leader (51, if you’re counting), breaking down film with current players. The same guy who bulldozed his way to 3,315 yards and dragged Utah State out of a 14-year bowl drought is now their secret coaching weapon – no consultant fee needed.

Other programs might be chasing flashy hires. But Utah State is a living blueprint on loyalty. Turbin’s out here proving that the same habits that made him WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 (1,517 yards, 19 TDs – no big deal) still work in 2025. Through his Robert Turbin Football Academy and daily practice sessions annually since 2014, he’s not just teaching playbooks. He’s installing the operating system: preparation over hype, discipline over trends.

The best part? You won’t find him romanticizing “back in my day.” When Turbin demonstrates a drill, it’s the exact same footwork that helped him hoist the Lombardi Trophy. When he preaches accountability, it’s the same mindset that turned Utah State from an afterthought to a bowl game during his tenure.

So while that Russell Wilson friendship makes for the highlight, Turbin’s real legacy might be what’s unfolding in Logan. Championships collect dust. But what’s he building now? That’s how you change a program forever and leave your footprint.