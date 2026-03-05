Russell Wilson, Ryan Clark & More Mourn Former Jets & Notre Dame Coach’s Demise at 89

The passing of Notre Dame’s legendary coach has sent a wave of sorrow across the football landscape. Responsible for transforming Notre Dame into one of the best football teams at the college level, he also served as the head coach of the New York Jets for a brief period. For people who still can’t recognize him, he is none other than Notre Dame’s very own Louis Leo Holtz.

“Lou Holtz, who spent 13 games as head coach of the Jets in 1976 and later won 100 games at Notre Dame and guided the Irish to the 1988 National Championship, has died,” reported Eric Allen on the official New York Jets site. “He was 89.”

Holtz was born on January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia. He began his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team. He spent several years as an assistant for various college football teams until 1969, when he became the head coach of William & Mary. After tackling college football for more than 15 years, the NFL finally came calling.

Imago September 13, 2025: Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz presents the flag prior to NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250913_zma_c04_595 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The New York Jets offered him the HC role. However, he struggled with a young Jets team. With a 3-10 record, he left the job to return to college football, with one game remaining in that season.

“I can’t give professional football my heart,” said Lou Holtz. “God did not put Lou Holtz on this earth for that.”

It was the Arkansas Razorbacks who brought him back to the college ranks. Later, he also coached the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Notre Dame, and South Carolina before retiring. When he retired, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame coach boasted a record of 249-132-7, while having a 12-8-2 record in bowl games.

1988 is regarded as one of the best seasons of his career. In his third season, Holtz led the Notre Dame team to the national championship. The Irish were unbeaten in the league, winning all 12 games. Their biggest win came against the Rice Owls football team, when they won 54-11. The biggest surprise of the season was when Notre Dame defeated the Miami Hurricanes 31-30, ending their 36-game unbeaten run. In the Fiesta Bowl, the Fighting Irish won 34-21 against West Virginia, immortalizing Holtz in not only Notre Dame’s history but in college football’s history as well.

But sadly, he passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy that will keep inspiring junior football players. After hearing the news of his death, even the NFL world could not stay calm. Players, commentators, and analysts have all come together to mourn his death.

The NFL is mourning the passing of Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz was an iconic personality in the world of football. He was not only a great coach, but also a great motivator. He knew how to bring the best out of the players. Not many can claim to have led six college programs, but he could. Despite having very little exposure to the NFL, he remains one of the most loved figures in the sport. As a result, several popular individuals related to the sport mourned his death.

“RIP Lou Holtz,” wrote Skip Bayless on X. “Rare comic wit. Rarest of head-coach motivators. Greatest upset engineer ever. Ask the 1977 Oklahoma Sooners. Ask the 1982 SMU Mustangs. Ask the 1986 USC Trojans. Ask …”

Bayless was true in pointing out that Holtz had a habit of causing upsets. It was one of his many traits, which reveals why he was such a great coach. While Bayless relied on his wits to pay respect to Holtz, a former Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had the chance to play under him, was heartbroken with the news.

“My heart is broken today, but I’m also filled with gratitude for the time I had with him and for the impact he had on my life,” posted Jerome Bettis on X. “Coach will always be with us—in the lessons he taught, in the lives he changed, and in the love he gave so freely. Thank you for everything, Coach. I love you. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Not only commentators and former players, but NFL analyst Ryan Clark and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson also paid their respects.

“An absolute legend!!” Ryan Clark posted on X. “Lou Holtz had me praying nightly I could play for his team. Rest Easy to one of the greatest to ever live!”

“What an inspiration. I always loved being around you Lou the few times I was fortunate in your presence!” posted Russell Wilson on X. “Thanks for blessing us with your wisdom of the game and so much more.”

A couple of days ago, Wilson was on a podcast talking about his retirement. One of the hosts of the podcast and former NFL player, Will Compton, also mourned the loss.

“Rest in peace to the legend, Lou Holtz,” wrote Will Compton on X.

It is amazing to think of the impact Lou Holtz had on the sport. Despite never playing under him, his methods still influence players. Truly, football will be less shiny from now on, as it has lost one of its gems.