Russell Wilson Sends Strong Demand to Ciara on Father’s Day After Wife Revealed Giants QB’s True Character

Fatherhood, for Russell Wilson, is more than a role; it’s a divine responsibility! On the I Am Athlete podcast, he described how, shortly before meeting Ciara, he wrote down five “non-negotiables” on a napkin. One was a woman of deep faith. And, three days later, he met Ciara and her 9-month-old son, Future Zahir. From Father’s Day tributes to game-day prayers, both Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to pay tribute to God for their beautiful family together. “It’s the greatest gift, knowing that that’s the responsibility to raise these four beautiful children,” Wilson reflected. His dedication has remained constant, as he now leads his family through another NFL city as a quarterback for the Giants.

And, Ciara brought all the beautiful moments together in her Father’s Day tribute post for Wilson, revealing his true character. “You show up for our babies in the biggest way every day! Your love, dedication, leadership, and presence make all the difference!” Ciara wrote in her caption.

“You inspire us so much! We are so grateful for you! Thanks for being the amazing Father you are @DangeRussWilson! You really are the best! Happy Father’s Day! We love you so much!,” she further mentioned in the caption. Ciara followed up with a message in her Instagram Story, tagging him again, “@dangerusswilson I love you so much.”

Russell, rising up to the moment, reposted it with a hearty caption on his story, “Y’all make my world go round.” But it was Russell Wilson’s comment that truly lit up the post and raised eyebrows. “Daddy loves you guys so so much! The greatest gift is you all. I thank Jesus for how He brought us together! HE gets the GLORY!” he wrote. Then, in a flirty twist, the New York Giants QB added, “Ps… you kissin’ me like u ready @ciara… put 5 on it… ‘Cinco’ Wilson. It rings.” So, the baby no. 5 “Cinco” campaign is rolling once again.

We all are familiar with Wilson’s demand for baby no. 5. He teased the idea shortly after their daughter Amora was born in December 2023. “Amora came out and he starts talking about ‘Cinco,’” Ciara told Access Hollywood. “I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful! Do you know what I just went through?” Ciara didn’t shirk away from revealing that while she finds her husband’s antics funny, it is nonetheless exhausting. But Wilson hasn’t slowed down. From commenting “We can call him Cinco” under Ciara’s Instagram photos to a Carnival post saying, “This my mating call I see… Cinco goin’ to be on di way!,” his jokes keep coming.

Even back on Mother’s Day, posting a heartfelt tribute to Ciara, he pushed forward his cause. “You are so good at this Mom thing, let’s have another.” Ciara responded sweetly, “This campaign is strong… truth is, I already have Cinco with you.” So, it seems like Russell Wilson is adamant regarding his demand for Cinco. But what is evident to us all is how deeply he cherishes fatherhood.

Russell Wilson on fatherhood

On Father’s Day, Russell Wilson won hearts yet again with his Instagram post, calling fatherhood his “greatest honor.” He wrote, “I’m grateful to walk alongside my kids as they grow into strong, compassionate leaders.” He also paid tribute to his late dad, Harrison Wilson III, and praised God as the “ultimate GOOD Father.”

Currently on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants, Wilson is busy amping himself up both as a starter and mentor to rookie Jaxson Dart. But, despite the commitments, he never fails to be there for his family. For him, fatherhood is what keeps him grounded.

Recalling the moment he became a father to Future Zahir, he remarked, “When baby Future crawled into my lap, I heard God say, ‘Raising this child, it’s gonna be your responsibility.’” He considered it a gift. Their first child together, Sienna, brings radiance to the family. In 2024, Russell proudly attended her daddy-daughter dance and shared a TikTok, saying, “Got two of the four dances she promised me!” When Win Harrison Wilson was born in 2020, his high energy was contagious. “The sweetest, most energetic, and funniest 2-year-old… The best little brother!,” Ciara called him. Their youngest child, Amora, made her debut just days after Wilson’s NFL game in December 2023. Wilson took to Instagram to write, “AMORA PRINCESS WILSON. 9 lbs 1oz. We Love You so much! @Ciara 2 wins in less than 24 hours!”

Fatherhood is his purpose. He has never drawn a line between stepchild and biological children. “When you’re raising children… you’ve got to love every single child as if they’re yours,” he remarked. So, considering it as his greatest honor, he continues to fulfill his responsibility, for which Ciara and fans love him thoroughly!