Russell Wilson Seriously Contemplates Retirement, Reveals Contract Offer From Jets

On an episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast in March, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson said that he still had at least two more seasons left in him. Despite his desire to continue in the NFL, he did not receive any offers after becoming a free agent earlier in March.

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However, things have slowly started to look up for him. The Super Bowl winner has received an offer to do what he loves the most – play football, but there is also another choice that he could make, as per a recent report.

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“They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do,” said Russell Wilson to The Post, via New York Post Sports on X. “I still know I can play ball at a high level, but I also have an opportunity to do TV too, is great.”

The franchise that has offered a chance to Wilson is reported to be the New York Jets. He is likely to be their backup quarterback, playing behind Geno Smith, who just moved to the franchise after a disappointing season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

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While he has already expressed how much he would like to continue playing football, Wilson also has offers from broadcasting networks. Recently, CBS was expected to be the network that was looking to bring the Super Bowl winner as an analyst. There are numerous examples in the NFL who have had a glorious professional career and then went on to have a successful TV career.

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NFL legends Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, and Troy Aikman are also Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who have been a part of the TV after retiring. Wilson’s career spans over 14 years, and he has won almost every award. So, now that the chance of being an analyst or commentator has come, he is not brushing it aside.

The 10-time Pro-Bowler has always said that he loves football. So, being a part of the NFL Network, he will get to be close to the game he loves. However, with the teams looking to complete their rosters soon, Wilson needs to make his decision at the earliest.

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Russell Wilson has great ties with Geno Smith

Earlier in April, Russell Wilson visited the New York Jets’ facility. There, the Jets offered him an opportunity to be part of the roster as quarterback Geno Smith’s backup. Although Smith is a known name among the Jets fans, he joined them this year after spending last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Moreover, he also has a good relationship with Wilson as they shared the locker room while playing for the Seattle Seahawks. Even Wilson is excited about the offer.

“Geno is a great guy,” said Russell Wilson. “We’ve been great friends, great teammates.”

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Surprisingly, while playing for the Seahawks, Wilson was the starter, and Smith was the backup. And now, the roles are reversed. Wilson was also the backup to Jaxson Dart last year for the New York Giants. Regardless, he has shown that he can still perform at the highest level.

Last season, he started three games, recorded 831 passing yards and three touchdowns with a 58% passing rate. Wilson has 353 passing touchdowns and is just 34 passing yards short of totaling 47,000 passing yards.

For him, both options are lucrative. Now, it is up to him which road he wants to venture. Does he walk towards his 15th year in the NFL? Or does he walk a different path and join broadcast television as an analyst?