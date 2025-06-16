Russell Wilson Sparks Bold Mentality Shift at Giants as Darius Slayton Opens Up on QB’s Impact

Something’s brewing at the New York Giants camp. It’s not just the new faces or the new tactics, it’s a whole different mentality. Leading this is a veteran quarterback who promises a welcome change for the Giants. And change is what the team needs, especially after the miserable season they had last year. It seems that the shift is already underway, with players taking on an extra kick in their step and an eagerness to make the first move in a game.

The man responsible for this new change is Russell Wilson. After not being re-signed by the Steelers, Wilson has made New York his home and is on the quest to bring some new life to the team. Having had a very ordinary 2,482-yard season while playing 11 games last year, Russell wants to see some change. Hoping to boost both his and his team’s performance in 2025. As revealed by wide receiver Darius Slayton, Russell has successfully made the team and its plays more aggressive to achieve exactly that.

While speaking to reporters after the Giants’ OTA last week, Darius discussed the shift in mentality that has been brought about. In a clip of the press conference posted on Twitter by Dan Schneider, Slayton discussed how Russell is transforming the Giants’ plays. “So he does throw a very good deep ball, right? But that’s obviously his mentality. He wants to push the ball down the field and attack,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Darius also talked about how Russell is keeping the receivers running deep. “A lot of the times you’d run a vertical concept and the ball keeps going underneath, underneath, but Russ will alert you ‘hey if the safety drops, I’ll get you the ball’ and he’s actually done it a lot in camp.. and it gives you a little bit of extra juice,” he added.

What this essentially means for the team is that Russell is moving away from the previous offensive strategy of close and short ball passes. He is rather making the wide receivers run far and into positions where, if the situation allows, he would give a deep throw straight to the receiver. Thus, improving the offense and getting everyone to just be a little bit more aggressive and confident. This could be the only change the Giants might want, but if a recent report is to be believed, this change may not happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Wilson might lose the QB1 job?

Russell Wilson came into this Giants squad as a confirmed starter, with even the head coach reaffirming. But, if a recent report is to be believed, there might be a slight change in the plans. It all began with the arrival of Jaxson Dart in the draft, who is now in the race to take over. While it is still believed that Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season, Dart could alter the trajectory of the team’s future success.

For now, Wilson is almost assured to be their QB1 going into the season. But if Wilson does not do a good job early on, he might have to hand over the reins to Dart. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, “this season is all about Dart and what he shows.” If what he says is true, Dart can get enough opportunities this season. So while he might not start right off, it won’t be unrealistic to think that we might see the 22-year-old on the field making his mark.

With Dart’s presence on the field being inevitable sooner or later, it seems Russell will have to pave the way for the youngster. As PFF writes, “Wilson might not be close to the player he was five years ago, but his 79.5 PFF overall grade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 was his best since 2020. – Eventually, Wilson will pave the way for Dart, but he likely enters the 2025 season as the Giants’ starter.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaxson Dart is coming off a very productive year at Ole Miss with 4,276 yards and 29 TDs. He will probably be on a high and will be looking to get on the field soon, even if it’s as a substitute. Given the hype surrounding him, it will be interesting to see how the youngster responds to the pressure. And more importantly, how soon will he become the team’s starting quarterback?