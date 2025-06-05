Russell Wilson Takes Strong Decision With Jaxson Dart After Star Safety Praised Giants’ Veteran QBs

Russell Wilson is building up a connection with his new teammates. The Giants‘ QB, who is gearing up for his first season with the team, seems determined to make this season ‘really special’. After bonding up while throwing passes with Giants WRs and TEs during some casual offseason workouts in San Diego and Atlanta, he equally seems focused on building his off-field connections with the team’s offense.

“Spending time when there’s nobody watching, those moments, those relationships, going to dinner, talking, chopping it up, that team bonding is everything,” Wilson, 36, stated earlier back in April. It seems that he just wants to make “everything smooth and transition well” on the field in his unique way with Giants players. And, now he has stunned many with his latest off-field decision with the NFL rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

Taking to his official X handle, NFL standout QB shared the captivating glimpses of his teammates. The post caption read, “Dinner & a Good Time with the Fellas! OLine, RBs, & QBs!” while tagging the Giants.

In the latest post picture, ‘Mr. Unlimited’ was seen posing with Dart, QB Jameis Winston, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, RB Cam Skattebo, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, and many other players. Interestingly, Russell Wilson’s chemistry with Jaxson Dart was clearly visible in this picture. Giants’ QB1 appeared, keeping his hand on Dart’s shoulder while giving the victory sign post in front of the camera.

It was not the first time that Wilson’s adoration for his new teammate showed up. After signing the deal with the New York worth up to $21 million, Wilson demonstrated his excitement to play with these ‘guys.’ “I’m excited to be with these guys. I’m excited to have the opportunity to play and be a New York Giant. What an opportunity it is. We can make it really special. I think we have the right guys, with a lot of hard work. Guys that are focused on the details of it all,” Wilson stated.

Not only Wilson, but Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round in the 2025 NFL draft, also showcased his huge adoration for his fellow signal callers. During one of his introductory press conferences, Dart claimed that, “They’ve been great.” He continued adding, “Those are guys that I’ve looked up to for such a long time… I was wearing Russ’ jersey with the Seahawks when he won the Super Bowl. These guys have been people that I’ve really looked up to. I hold them in the highest regard.”

It’s evident that Russell Wilson and Dart have some respect for one another going into their first NFL season together. Curiously, Wilson was not only commended by Dart, but the Giants’ Safety also praised him for his excellent leadership abilities, which Dart will be hoping to put to use during his rookie season.

Jevon Holland expresses his adoration for Russell Wilson and other Giants’ QBs

The New York Giants have added some Super Bowl-winning experience to their roster this offseason. HC Brian Daboll added SB champion Russell Wilson with a one-year, $10.5 million deal. The 10-time Pro Bowl QB is expected to play as the starter under center. On the other hand, the Giants have also added another veteran quarterback, Jameis Winston, with a two-year, $8 million deal. He will likely be playing the backup.

After witnessing the Giants’ QBs’ chemistry during OTAs, safety Jevon Holland could not hold back his emotions. He expressed his adoration for the Giants’ veteran QBs Wilson and Winston for their leadership. Recently, during an appearance on Sirius XM Blitz, the two-time Pro Bowler safety Holland highlighted his appreciation for Wilson and Winston’s determination and experience, which distinguished quarterbacks have brought to the table.

“Russ and Jameis are just two individuals who have had different paths in the league, but have been in the league, been in different systems,” Holland remarked. He also praised their intense work routine. “You can just tell a different level of poise and routine day in and day out. You see them doing the same thing pre-practice and the same thing post-practice,” the NFL star safety added further.

Holland also stated that both veteran QBs’ optimism and professionalism will not only benefit the offense but also the defense, as they are trying to improve every practice against those veterans. He emphasized that Dart in particular could benefit from Wilson and Winston’s presence as he settles into the NFL life.

“It’s like it almost looks like it’s second nature for those two, and I’m super excited for Jaxson because he has two extremely good vets and two individuals that speak life into everybody around them,” he stated. He continued, adding, “You have to raise the youth, and I know those two individuals are going to raise Jaxson into a great quarterback.” So, it indeed looks like the Giants’ QB room is out to bring back greatness to New York.