Russell Wilson Tipped To Replace Troy Aikman at ESPN Months After CBS Deal

Russell Wilson has barely settled into his chair on CBS’s “The NFL Today” when another network’s name has been linked to him. Four months after the 37-year-old quarterback ended a 14-season playing career, he is being tipped for Troy Aikman’s seat at ESPN. It would be a fast jump from a studio desk to a game booth.

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“It’s time for ABC and ESPN to hire a brother in that job and give an opportunity to be representative of a league,” Rob Parker said on The Odd Couple. “And I got the guy because he just retired. And he’s doing studio work now. Russell Wilson should have that job. He checks all the freaking boxes.”

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Wilson took over from Matt Ryan, who became president of football for the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons on “The NFL Today.” Many doubted if Wilson would succeed at his new job because of his reputation in the media. As great as he was on the field during his prime, he was equally ridiculed for his personality. It was very tough to decipher his true emotions and thoughts, and there were also the corny catchphrases.

Wilson is no match for Aikman, who has been in the booth for more than 20 years. Aikman is still a name that networks can rely on.

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The veteran announcer has yet to see his contract getting extended by ESPN. The rumors about his possible exit from the network grew after his long-time colleague, Joe Buck, got his extension in September this year. Before kickoff for the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams game, the two also reportedly argued, per Front Office Sports.

With negotiations stalled for Aikman, fans have begun predicting his exit.

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On his weekly Thursday visit to Sportsradio 96.7 FM/ The Ticket, he confirmed that he is heading for free agency.

“I don’t know that it’s hard to figure out kind of what’s happened, but you know, I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens,” Aikman said. “But I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this year does hold, and with the Super Bowl and all that, and where my next landing spot might be.”

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But will Wilson be the right choice for ESPN in that case? He had already run into a bit of trouble in his new workplace, catching heat for boldly predicting Joe Burrow would leave the Cincinnati Bengals. However, “Get Set Hut” co-host Kyle Long, Wilson is not doing too bad for himself.

“He’s great on TV,” Long said on Up & Adams recently. “I hope people are like, ‘Holy c—. This guy is so likable.’ He has great takes and strong takes, and he talks to the camera. He’s like, ‘Drake Maye, I’m talking to you for a second,’ and I’m like, ‘Dang, he is such a quarterback.’”

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While discussing the San Francisco 49ers during their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. On the broadcast, Wilson even took a dig at the undefeated Niners:

“We do own the 49ers,” he’d said.

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However, it is probably for the best that Wilson develops at CBS for now.

That leaves a big question hanging over the booth: if Aikman leaves, who sits next to Joe Buck?

ESPN hasn’t announced Aikman’s exit or named a successor, but names keep surfacing. Jason Kelce has been working for NFL Network and ESPN this season. And per Yahoo Sports, Greg Olsen and Tony Romo could also be looked at as options. Pat McAfee’s name is also thrown into the mix.

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Pat McAfee has long been associated with this storyline, more so because he has secured an Alt-Cast for the Super Bowl this year. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has become a huge figure in football media now, and is also in his first season on Monday Night Countdown. He is on a roll with new gigs, having also secured a voice-acting opportunity in the upcoming Disney movie, “Hexed.”

For now, none of this is settled. Aikman’s exit isn’t confirmed, and neither is the name of the person who might take his seat.