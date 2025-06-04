Russell Wilson’s 5-Word Message for Giants as NY QB’s Job at Risk for 2025 Season

NY Giants‘ QB Russell Wilson never fails to give back to society! We know of his philanthropic endeavors with his ‘Why Not You Foundation’ and frequent visits to the Seattle Children’s Hospital. And, he is deeply involved in pediatric cancer research and other notable causes, which have helped him earn the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020. Such philanthropy is the need of the hour, as here’s the hard truth. Pediatric cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death among children in the U.S., yet it only grabs 4% of the national cancer research funding.

So, this time once again, Wilson came forth with his NFL team. And, it was to support the Giants’ ongoing fight against pediatric cancer through the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative. The Giants posted the video clip of Russell on the field with the caption, “Play a hole with Russ 🏌️.” Wilson reshared it, sharing a heartwarming 5-word message, which reads, “All for a good cause,” tagging “@nygiants foundation.”

He further mentioned, “Pressure On! Deliver fun,” as he also tagged his brands, i.e., 3Brand and GoodManBrand. His 3BRAND apparel line is about youth, positivity, and the ‘Why not you?’ mindset, while Good Man Brand is a B Corp-certified company that is built on doing good and looking good.

The video opens with Wilson on the third hole—sun shining, golf clubs in hand, cameras rolling. He remarks, “First of all, we’ve got the cameras on us right now. We’ve got Hackensack Meridian Health with us, and I’m about to play a hole.” Then he declares, “We’re on hole number three right now—my favorite hole, obviously… 330? I’m going to try to drive it here.” But this isn’t just a casual round of golf—it’s where sports and social commitment converge.

Checking the scoreboard, he asks, “What are we, guys, right now? Minus three? Three under?” Then he gives a shoutout to Al, “Our number one impact player.” When it’s his turn, Wilson’s all in, saying, “OK, I’m gonna go hunt now. Best hit of the day. That was for you.” He channels a winner’s mindset: “When the lights are on, we’re on, baby.” A Hackensack Meridian Health rep explains, “We raise a lot of money through Tackle Kids Cancer, which funds pediatric cancer research. It’s really cool.” Wilson nods in agreement, saying, “Love what these guys are doing. Let’s keep making a difference,” before closing with, “Go Giants, baby.”

Back in 2015, the Giants and Hackensack University Medical Center partnered to launch Tackle Kids Cancer, aiming to fund pediatric cancer research. “We are so proud to launch this with our great partner, the New York Giants,” said then-CEO Robert C. Garrett, “and with quarterback Eli Manning.”

Now, a decade later, Wilson is adding to that legacy. By 2020, the campaign had raised over $10 million, funded more than 100 clinical trials, and helped build a blueprint for long-term survivorship care. But while Wilson is making an off-field impact with the Giants, his on-field tenure may not signal a long-term commitment to the team.

Russell Wilson’s job is at risk

Once a Super Bowl champ, now a one-year rental in New York, Wilson’s job with the Giants is on thinner ice than ever. Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5M deal with the Giants this offseason, which goes to $21M max with incentives.

While it sounds hefty, he is just a one-year stopgap whose future is at risk. Especially when the team just drafted his replacement. The Giants spent serious draft capital at No. 25 to bring in Jaxson Dart, who was out of Ole Miss and USC.

So, unless he gives his best from Week 1, it’s only a matter of time before the coaching staff hands the keys to Dart and never looks back. Coaching sources are already prioritizing Dart’s development.

If Wilson stumbles, Dart is in by Week 6. And once he’s in, it’s his team. Let’s not sugarcoat it, Russell Wilson is on the clock. Not just in New York, but across the league. This season could be his last shot to prove he is still in the game for the long run.