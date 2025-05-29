Russell Wilson’s 4-Word Message to Baseball Fanatic Son After Wife Ciara Turned Heads at AMA

Remember that electric buzz in the stadium air, seconds ticking down, fourth and goal? That pre-snap tension where anything feels possible? That’s the vibe radiating from the Wilson household these days. Russell Wilson, the man with ice in his veins during those very NFL moments – 46,135 passing yards, 350 touchdowns, and a league-leading 109.6 fourth-quarter passer rating since ’91 to prove it – is now channeling that intensity into a different kind of field. His latest snap?

Capturing his 11-year-old stepson, Future Zahir Wilburn, mid-windup on the baseball diamond. Dressed in fresh black-and-white Jordans, crisp white pants, a grey tee, black and green socks, a cap pulled low, and those signature white Oakleys shielding his eyes, Future Jr. looked every bit the burgeoning ace. Russ tagged the brands, tagged Ciara, and captioned it with pure, unadulterated dad pride: “Future! Young All Star!” Four words that hit harder than a blindside blitz, echoing the dreams of every kid tossing a ball against a garage door.

It’s poetry in cleats, really. Russ, the former Colorado Rockies minor leaguer (yeah, he really did that, batting .229 with 19 stolen bases before choosing the gridiron), seeing that diamond spark ignite in his son. Future Jr., already showing serious athletic chops – remember him hustling as a ball boy for Russ’ Steelers last camp? – isn’t just playing; he’s living up to his name, forging his own path with a mitt and a fastball under the watchful, supportive gaze of his Super Bowl-winning QB stepdad.

This isn’t just a cute Instagram story; it’s a legacy unfolding, a dual-sport torch potentially being passed, captured in a single, powerful frame. As Russ might say in the huddle, ‘Why not you?’

Meanwhile, while Russ was coaching up the next generation, his queen was busy reminding the world why she reigns supreme. Ciara, the Grammy-winning force of nature, didn’t just walk the AMAs red carpet in Vegas; she commandeered it. Picture this: a glittering, partially see-through chainmail gown from Bronx and Banco, dripping with crystals like liquid starlight.

Ciara in command: red carpets, record drops, and Wilson’s crown jewel

Platform heels that meant business, layered chains that whispered defiance, and blonde waves cascading like a golden halo. She wasn’t just attending; she was an event. Captioning her jaw-dropping entrance video set to Shirley Bassey’s timeless Diamonds Are Forever, she declared “Every time I come around ya city… ‘bling bling’ :).” Casual. Confident. Iconic.

And her biggest fan? Watching, beaming, probably rewinding the clip a dozen times. Russell, the man who’s orchestrated 32 game-winning drives on the field, took to the comments with a drive just as decisive: “No one better. Love you Mrs. Wilson. @ciara.” It wasn’t just praise; it was reverence.

A recognition of the artistry, the boldness, the sheer star power Ciara embodies. This dynamic – Ciara slaying stages and red carpets with fearless elegance, Think about it: Russ, prepping for his 14th NFL season and a fresh start with the New York Giants, invests a cool million annually into his body and mind – cryo, yoga, hyperbaric chambers – aiming to play deep into his 40s.

Ciara, simultaneously dropping new music (Ecstasy lighting up Times Square), running her Beauty Marks Entertainment empire, and co-piloting their Why Not You Foundation and House of LR&C.

The Wilsons blend high-octane careers with deep, resonant love and support, proving that the most beautiful victories often happen far from the roar of the stadium crowd, whether on a sun-drenched little league field or under the dazzling lights of a Vegas awards show. Future Jr.’s pitching form? It’s got potential. But the Wilson family playbook? That’s already Hall of Fame material.