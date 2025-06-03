Russell Wilson’s Message for WR Will Turn Malik Nabers’ Heads After Giants OTAs

Of course, he was looking for a team to give him just one shot; he wanted to prove he still belonged in the NFL. So when the offer came from New York, Russell Wilson said yes. But that wasn’t the only reason he signed with the New York Giants. Just last week, the 10-time Pro Bowl QB revealed the real surprise – Malik Nabers. Wilson called him a superstar in the making and said having a talent like that in the building played a huge role in his decision. But things have changed now, it seems!

“I just turned on the film and watched this guy Malik Nabers, man. This dude is a superstar. I was watching the film before I tried to make a decision, and trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else. But when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is,” Wilson said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. But now, it’s another spectacular New York wide receiver who stole the show at a recent Giants’ OTA workout on Monday.

After witnessing this WR’s stellar performance at the Giants’ pre-season session, the NFL QB could not resist expressing his adoration for the rising star. And let us tell you that the star is none other than WR Jalin Hyatt! Taking to his official IG handle, one-time Super Bowl champion QB demonstrated his genuine feelings for his new WR as the two formed an electrifying partnership at the Giants’ pre-season workout. Along with re-sharing the Giants’ IG post, he threw his praise for former Tennessee WR Hyatt. “It’s a @Jalinhyatt season!!!” Russell mentioned in his post caption. It indeed showcased his reliance on the Giants’ young wide receiver.

Originally, the Giants’ official IG page shared a short video clip that featured Wilson and Hyatt’s strong on-field connection. During the team’s preseason practice, the Biletnikoff Award winner Hyatt caught a spectacular deep pass from Wilson that left spectators in awe. “Russell deep to Hyatt,” the Giants’ official IG handle post caption reads.

Undoubtedly, this developing relationship not only demonstrates Hyatt’s ability but also showcases the Giants’ changing offensive approaches. Earlier, too, he praised him by saying, “He’s a guy that’s been untapped in terms of what he knows he’s capable of.” He showed his confidence in him. Hence, Russell Wilson’s deep shout-out message for Hyatt is understandable. But it may turn Malik Nabers’ head, especially after the huge shoutout for him last week. At one moment, Mr. Unlimited praised him. On the other hand, he gave a shoutout to Hyatt.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen who becomes the QB’s favorite target this year. But one thing is sure: Wilson isn’t getting over the 23-year-old. As it was not the first time, Wilson was impressed by Hyatt’s spectacular playing skills. He often praises him for his impressive passes.

Russell Wilson praises Jalin Hyatt for his prowess during OTAs

Back in April, at the beginning of the offseason workout program, Russell Wilson expressed his admiration for Jalin Hyatt. The wide receiver, who was once named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 12, had eight catches for 62 yards in 16 games last season. “I think that he’s going to have a great year,” Wilson stated. All these clearly tell that both are developing their relationship amazingly, as they are preparing for the breakout season ahead.

This time, too, interestingly, at Giant’s 4th organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, they both amazingly connected. Especially on that one of Wilson’s signature moon balls for a 40-yard gain? Ah, that was superb! Not only this, Hyatt’s exceptional playing skills also caught attention during the first OTA. He made waves by recording a pair of touchdowns. Amazingly, he caught one TD pass from Jameis Winston and another from rookie Jaxson Dart, too.

With a four-year rookie contract worth $5,625,313 with the Giants, Hyatt is off to a bright start. Additionally, he will have more chances to show off his skills as the Giants make intelligent use of Malik Nabers. They have rested the player because of a nagging toe. And now, with Hyatt and Russell Wilson’s unwavering determination and shared vision, they have undoubtedly laid the groundwork for what may turn out to be one of the most thrilling on-field partnerships. No doubt, it has left the team’s fans excited to see what comes next! So, are you ready?