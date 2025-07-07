Russell Wilson’s Mom Sends Blessing to Her Son and Ciara on Their 9th Anniversary

Russell Wilson’s family melts fans’ hearts again! On July 6, the Giants QB and his singer wife celebrated nine amazing years of marriage. Since tying the knot in England in July 2016, the couple has continued to cherish each other’s company. Beyond being incredibly supportive partners, they are also loving parents to their four children: Future, Sienna, Amora, and Win.

The NFL Super Bowl–winning quarterback often showers admiration on his Grammy-winning wife for her talent, impeccable style, fashion sense, and her strength as both a mother and a woman. “No one better. Love you Mrs. Wilson. 👑 @ciara,” he recently praised, after the “Level Up” singer dazzled with her stylish yet unique appearance at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

His constant public shout-outs have become a part of their ongoing, inspiring love story—one that fans adore. And on their 9th wedding anniversary, when Ciara penned a heartfelt tribute to her NFL husband, Russell Wilson’s mother couldn’t hold back her emotions.

Taking to Ciara’s post’s comment section, Tammy Wilson (née Turner), a nurse director, sent her warm wishes to the couple: “Happy anniversary,” she wrote, adding red heart emojis. It was her heartfelt way of celebrating her son’s special day—full of love, warmth, and joy.

“I’m thankful for you being the strong female role model that you are so I knew what to look for in my own life partner,” he stated. And, fast forward to this moment, the couple celebrated the major milestone in their marriage with his mom’s blessing. And, her wishes came after Ciara, 39 wrote the touching yet emotional message to her husband.

“9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place! There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you! I’m so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here’s to forever more! I love you so much!” she mentioned in her post.

She also dropped a short video clip, featuring their special moments together. It indeed showcased the couple’s strong bond and chemistry. Meanwhile, NFL QB also has crowed his wife as ‘queen’ in a bold anniversary post.

Russell Wilson’s heartfelt tribute to his wife on their 9 wedding anniversary

The Giants’ new quarterback, who stepped into the role of husband nine years ago, celebrated the milestone with joy and love. Overjoyed by the occasion, 36-year-old Russell Wilson expressed his unwavering admiration for his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post. Alongside a video montage featuring some of their most cherished moments together, he shared a deeply personal caption: “From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace — full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for,” he wrote. That’s adorable.

via Imago 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Sugar Mill LA USA Copyright: xAJT/imageSPACEx

He did not stop there. He crowned his wifey as queen while wishing her ‘Happy Anniversary’. “Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked … and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly,” he added further, dropping the red heart emoji.

This sincere commemoration aptly captured their enduring love and deep connection. Since March 2015, when Ciara and Wilson first crossed paths at a Wisconsin basketball game, their love has blossomed. In 2016, they became lifelong partners, living what they often describe as the “best times” together. “The BEST TIMES with you! @Ciara to 9!” the NFL quarterback wrote in his post on X.

Back in April, during an interview with People, Russell Wilson’s wife also revealed their vacation plans for their 9th wedding anniversary. “We’re going to travel some. I don’t know where we’re going to go. … He does all the planning. So I’m excited for it,” she remarked. However, the couple has yet to reveal their actual anniversary destination.

Interestingly, Wilson’s tribute to Ciara on their eighth wedding anniversary also captured fans’ hearts. “Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you,” he wrote in the caption.

Here’s to many more years ahead for the Wilsons!