Russell Wilson’s Strong 7-Word Message to Yankees Pitcher Who Humbled Him on Field

Before he ever won a Super Bowl or made ten Pro Bowls, Russell Wilson stood in a batter’s box, chasing a different dream. In 2007, the Baltimore Orioles drafted him out of high school, a 41st-round flier on a dual-sport athlete with upside. He chose NC State instead, balancing baseball and football until the Colorado Rockies came calling in 2010, taking him in the fourth round—clear proof his baseball stock had soared. Then came fate’s audible: the Seattle Seahawks made him the 75th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, and everything changed. But in 2018, Wilson had his moment on the diamond, facing Braves lefty Max Fried.

Russell Wilson recently resurfaced a throwback shared by the Yankees with the caption, “Russell Wilson took on Max Fried,” and added his own: “Now Max is Best Pitcher in Baseball. Soon to be CY Young.” The video, which instantly went viral across both NFL and MLB fan bases, showed the 2018 Yankees Spring Training faceoff between a two-sport icon and a future ace. As Wilson watched the clip, his voice carried nostalgia: “Man, I’m walking up for my first at-bat. I’m feeling it, too. I just had some good BPs. I’m locked in, I’m digging in. Looks like a pro ball player right here, you know? Ready to rock and roll.”

On the other side of the mound, Max Fried remembered it a bit differently—specifically, the pressure. “This is about as lose-lose of a situation that I could have been in,” Fried admitted, detailing the mental math. “You have to try to balance the fact that the clip’s gonna get played, so you know that that’s gonna happen, but you also don’t wanna be the guy that throws too many off-speed pitches to a guy that doesn’t play baseball or all the different things.” It was a one-off at-bat with cameras rolling, but also a moment where reputations could be made—or meme’d. As Max had predicted, this clip lives on through eternity.

The moment was more than just a novelty. In the years since, Fried became one of baseball’s best, winning both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in 2021, joining elite company as one of only three pitchers ever to earn both in the same season. As the video wraps up, fans get a clear idea of how Max humbled Wilson with his unhittable throws. Wilson says, “he threw me gas up and inside. I just missed it.” The video gained over 32.5K likes within hours of being posted on May 30th.

By the end of the video, both men reflected on the moment with mutual respect. Wilson wrapped it up with heartfelt admiration: “Anyways, that was fun, man. It was an honour, obviously. I love watching you pitch, man. You’re one of the best in the world right now, and you’ve got a great career ahead of you, man. It was fun. Maybe we get to do it again one day. Go Yankees, baby.”

Lately, Wilson seems to be on a nostalgic trip, recalling memories of the past. In another such highlight video, he gives a verdict on “misunderstood” ex-Steelers teammate.

Russell Wilson changes the narrative on George Pickens

Russell Wilson offered rare insight into George Pickens, the same wideout Mike Tomlin publicly challenged to “grow up” on national TV. After spending a year as teammates during Wilson’s brief Steelers stint, the veteran quarterback used his Thursday appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn to set the record straight. “Man, I love George, man,” Wilson said. “Just his ability to catch the football is, you know, one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he can catch it. Hopefully he doesn’t catch none of them against us.” Pickens, who posted 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023, followed that up with 900 yards in 14 games last season, averaging over 15 yards per catch.

Despite that production, Pickens was traded earlier this month, landing with the Cowboys. Wilson went to the Giants. The two will now clash as NFC East rivals, but the quarterback made it clear he’s still rooting for him. Pickens’ name often trends more for antics than stats, drawing attention for unsportsmanlike behavior and attitude issues. In 2023 alone, he reportedly paid over $200,000 in fines. That number ballooned with another $90,548 in penalties during the 2024 regular season. While fans and pundits label him a problem, Wilson sees something deeper.

“On a serious note, I think that, you know, he’s misunderstood outside,” Wilson explained. “I think he’s a guy that he wants to be great… I think also, when it comes to George… I think a big part of him is, you know, I think his ability is where he can take it from not just being great, but to being the world’s best. I think he has that in him. I’m always rooting for guys I’ve played with.” It’s the kind of perspective that doesn’t show up on highlight reels or fine sheets but does carry weight in a locker room.

Now on opposite sidelines, Wilson and Pickens are set for a new chapter, but the respect remains. Wilson’s breakdown didn’t ignore the controversy but reframed it as ambition misread. The stats back up Pickens. The fines weigh him down. But to Wilson, none of that changes the fact that the talent is real—and the story isn’t over.