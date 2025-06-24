Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Turns Heads With DK Metcalf’s Fiancée Normani in Latest Collaboration

“Never question what she can do.” Ciara Wilson delivered that bold line with flair in a recent video she shared on social media—and honestly, it couldn’t be more fitting. Let’s face it, is there anything Mrs. Wilson can’t do? Whether it’s music, fashion, or setting trends, everything she touches seems to take off. Her latest move is no exception—it’s already making waves across the entertainment scene. In fact, the buzz is so strong, another major pop star has just followed her lead, jumping on the bandwagon paved by the Grammy-winning powerhouse herself. The 39-year-old has once again returned with a power-packed performance.

This time, her partner is none other than the famous pop star Normani. Ciara and Normani are back at it again, bringing the heat and a little flair to the dance floor. After recently teaming up for a glammed-out, iced-up music video, the two stars reunited in another clip shared by Ciara on Instagram. This time, they rocked quirky furry hats while showing off their smooth moves. Ciara captioned the playful moment, “Me and @Normani stay cuttin’ up! Talk to em sis 🥰😘,” making it clear that their chemistry both on and off camera is nothing short of electric. The pair danced to the song ‘Ecstasy Remix’ and once again captured the attention of the fans.

However, the 39-year-old also caught attention during the Coachella 2025 festival as well. Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella set turned into a full-on spectacle, packed with star power and surprise moments. She wowed the crowd by bringing out icons like Queen Latifah and Victoria Monét—but the real jaw-dropper came when Ciara hit the stage. As the “Roc Steady” beat kicked in, out walked CiCi, rocking a race-car-inspired top bursting with bold graphics and a pair of denim shorts. This is where the crowd erupted. Ciara didn’t just make an appearance—she took command. Teaming up with Megan for a fiery rendition of her Flo Milli-assisted hit “Goodies,” it felt like a blast from the past, only more fierce, more polished, and undeniably hotter.

The surprise performance lasted just over a minute, but that was all it took to send the audience into a frenzy. Phones lit up the sky, and when Ciara declared it “real hot girl shit,” it wasn’t just a catchphrase—it was a whole mood. Clips of the electrifying choreography—complete with hair flips, body rolls, and that undeniable spark between two powerhouse performers—exploded across social media in no time. But that sizzling performance didn’t just remind the world of Ciara’s stage-commanding presence. Now, the internet is wondering: could Ciara be lacing up her dancing shoes for a run on Dancing With the Stars?

Jenna Johnson makes it clear that she is ‘obsessed’ with Ciara Wilson

The rumors gained even more traction when Dancing With the Stars pro and two-time mirrorball champ Jenna Johnson dropped Ciara’s name during a recent episode of The Morning After podcast. When host Kelly Stafford asked Jenna to name top-tier entertainers with serious dance skills, she didn’t skip a beat. Without hesitation, she gave Ciara a glowing shoutout, adding more fuel to the fire that a DWTS appearance might actually be in the cards. She said, “Let’s not sleep on Ciara. Oh my goodness. She just did Coachella, and I didn’t go, but I just saw videos — and I’m obsessed with her.”

While Johnson didn’t outright confirm any plans for Ciara to join Dancing With the Stars, her words carried weight. After all, this is someone who’s danced her way to two mirrorball trophies—her opinion isn’t just casual praise, it’s a seasoned endorsement. And if Ciara ever does step onto that ballroom floor, one thing’s for sure: she’s already got a pro cheering her on from the sidelines. But Ciara’s Coachella moment is just one chapter in a much longer story—she’s been delivering iconic performances for years. Long before fans were recreating the folding-chair choreography from “Ecstasy” in their kitchens, there was “Promise,” where she melted into a mic stand like gravity was optional.

Then there’s “Goodies,” the track that introduced the world to her signature backbend, effortlessly executed in low-rise jeans and a crop top. And who could forget “Ride,” where she barely moved her feet—just her hips, a fitted cap, and the presence of a mechanical bull were enough to shut it down. Every phase of Russell Wilson‘s wife’s career has come with those jaw-dropping, seemingly effortless moments that remind everyone why she’s in a league of her own. So when whispers of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ started swirling, they didn’t feel like a stretch. They felt like the natural next step for a performer who’s made dancing look like second nature for decades.

