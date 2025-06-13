Russell Wilson’s WR Clears Air on Life After Football & Issues Strong Demand to Giants QB

It’s not every day you see a 28-year-old NFL WR talk openly about life after football—especially not someone who’s still out there burning corners every week. But the New York Giants’ WR and now Russell Wilson‘s newest deep threat seems to be thinking two moves ahead. We are talking about none other than Darius Slayton. And today, he gave the fans a sneak peek into what the future might look like. But guess what? It’s a little different from what most would imagine.

Darius Slayton has never been the loudest man in the room. He pretty much keeps to himself off the field. So you’d expect a quick brush-off if someone asked about his future, right? Not this time. His answer was honest and a little surprising. In a conversation with Ari Meirov, he admitted, “I’ve never thought of myself as a media person.” And let’s be honest, we haven’t either.

Slayton has always been more about the grind than the spotlight. And while he’s not a textbook introvert, he definitely leans that way—quiet, reserved, not too big on the glamour, and more comfortable letting his routes speak than his words. So, imagining him being the camera would be rather…peculiar, right? But if Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Terry Crews, Jason Kelce, and others can do it well, why not Slayton?

That’s why he didn’t completely close the door on the idea either. “It’s something I could probably get behind—but I have to be in some capacity where I could just tell the truth,” he said. The ‘truth‘ is all that matters to him. He’s not simply trying to be the former player yelling over highlights on a debate show. If he does step into the media game, it will be on his terms. And what are those terms? That he should be able to speak the truth. The real talk. Smart breakdowns. A perspective that actually adds something—none of the “he’s washed” theatrics we get every Monday.

Why this matters to him would make all the more sense if we recall what happened this offseason—he went viral for what he said about Shedeur Sanders. For saying the truth. When most fans and some players, like Jets safety Andre Cisco, started nitpicking Sanders’ habit of patting the ball before throwing, Slayton wasn’t having it. “😂😂 I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine. If DBs was so good at breaking on ball pats, they’d all have 8+ picks a year,” he posted on X. He got slandered for saying the truth, which is exactly why being able to speak it freely is so important to him.

Of course—the future is a long way off and the 28-year-old has still got many good years on him. Hence, at present, he is trying to build good on-field relationships with his new QB.

Darius Slayton sent a message to Russell Wilson

For years, Darius Slayton’s role in the Giants’ offence has been the definition of frustrating. One year, he is leading the team in yards, while he is practically invisible in the next. That’s not completely on him. Part of it arguably comes down to inconsistent QB play. But through all the ups and downs, one thing has not changed: His ability to win deep. Now he finally has a QB who thrives off it.

Slayton, who re-signed for three years, knows exactly what Russell Wilson brings to the table—and he’s planting the flag early. “I love going deep,” Slayton said. “That’s kind of how I made my name… making plays down the field.” It’s not just about him, either. Slayton knows that the Giants’ WR room isn’t short on speed. “I think we’re fast as hell. All of us can run. Malik Nabers can run, Jalin Hyatt can run. Even Wan’Dale Robinson, his mini legs be moving, so he can run too,” he added.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) attempts to Catcha touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Slayton pulls in big numbers when he gets the opportunities. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch in 2024, including an eight-reception, 122-yard tear against Seattle. And with Russell Wilson’s arrival, the numbers could amplify. Wilson led the NFL last year with over 50% completion rate on deep passes. Back in Seattle, Wilson made household names out of vertical threats like Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Imagine what he could do with Slayton!

The roster is filled up with burners. And with Wilson at QB? Slayton finally has a guy who can capitalise on that speed. Russ isn’t perfect, but his deep balls and experience can unlock stuff that we’ve barely seen from this offence. After a year full of broken QBs, shaky playcalling, and a brutal 3-14 finish, there’s finally a direction.