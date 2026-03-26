ESPN Host Indirectly Calls Out Cam Newton For Betraying Stephen A. Smith

Essentials Inside The Story A long-running media rivalry between Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock takes a new turn

What happened on Newton's platform didn't sit right with Ryan Clark

Reactions are pouring in and Smith is responding directly

Not every rivalry plays out on the field; some unfold behind microphones. The long-standing tension between “First Take” star Stephen A. Smith and analyst Jason Whitlock is one of those, with both sides taking repeated shots over the years. That back-and-forth picked up again when Whitlock appeared on former quarterback Cam Newton’s “4th & 1” podcast and continued his criticism of Smith.

During that conversation, Newton chose not to interrupt, allowing Whitlock to speak freely throughout the conversation. But that decision didn’t sit well with former NFL player turned analyst Ryan Clark, who later addressed the situation on social media, making it clear he disagreed with how it was handled.

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“If someone shows you love, has you on “their” show twice a week… at least,” wrote Ryan Clark on X. “You don’t bring his known enemy on your show and allow your guest to talk 💩 about person. That’s not G at all. Loyalty is at a minimum these days.”

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Newton is a regular contributor to ESPN’s First Take. Surprisingly, Smith is the featured commentator, face, and executive producer of the show. The two have worked together for more than a year, and Smith even praised the former NFL MVP for doing a “fantastic job” as a media personality. Yet, when Whitlock called the veteran analyst a “liar” and a “fraud,” Newton stayed mum on his podcast.

While the former Carolina Panthers quarterback let Whitlock continue his firing, another ESPN analyst, Ryan Clark, came in to support First Take’s analyst. He let out his thoughts on the matter, criticizing Newton for his act. According to him, he should not have brought someone who is a media rival to his friend. Even if he did, he should have taken a stand against all the comments.

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Clark just proved what real friendship is like. A Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Clark played in the NFL for over a decade before joining the media world in 2015. Since then, he has built a strong relationship with Smith. Even when he had a feud with Robert Griffin III, Smith publicly had his back. Now, the Sports Emmy winner is doing the same.

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Similar to how the former safety’s comments have earned him praise, it has caused a large spark online, with fans also speaking against Whitlock and Newton. A big question mark now lurks over the latter’s future at ESPN’s First Take, especially after Stephen A. Smith himself addressed Cam Newton in his latest post.

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Stephen A. Smith has called out Cam Newton after the latest incident

Stephen A. Smith vs. Jason Whitlock is nothing new. Fans have been witnessing it for years. Now, thanks to Newton, a new chapter has opened in their feud, dragging the former QB into it. While Clark has defended Smith, the latter also did not stay silent. However, instead of directly addressing Whitlock, he called out Newton, with a subtle dig at his rival.

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“Cam Newton, next time, my brother, cause you know I love you, you’re gonna interview somebody and bring me up? Don’t just sit there and let them talk sh-t. Ask questions,” Smith said. “Let them prove it. I’m a fraud? How? What facts do you have?”

Smith was pretty straightforward in correcting Newton’s mistake. He sat there silent, while Whitlock went on with his “liar” and “fraud” claims. The two regularly share the stage at ESPN’s platform and have a strong bond. But somehow, the former All-Pro failed to reciprocate that feeling. While addressing his mistake, Smith also subtly hinted that whatever Whitlock said was “sh-t.” Also, he emphasized questioning him and letting him prove why he had such views could make it a more interesting take.

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However, compared to Smith and Clark, Newton is pretty new to the media world, having joined in late 2024. It was not until last year that he became a regular at First Take. Newton is known to be pretty vocal on the show. He has even criticized New England Patriots QB Drake Maye on multiple occasions, labeling him as a “game manager.” But his latest actions were not what people had hoped. With Smith being at the centre of First Take, it remains to be seen whether the latest episode of the 4th & 1 podcast, in any way, affects Newton’s future.