Ryan Clark Expresses Doubt Over Steelers’ Playoff Chances After Making Bold Mike Tomlin Prediction

Essentials Inside The Story Week 18 looms: Who will take the AFC North crown?

The former safety has made his pick, and it comes with a major prediction for Mike Tomlin.

Another harsh take regarding the Steelers came from an analyst.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (6-13) has drastically threatened their seat in the playoffs. While they had their chances of winning the AFC North with a victory over the Browns, their head coach, Mike Tomlin, now has a tricky situation to address. Amid the volatile odds, former NFL safety Ryan Clark was among the first to experience a shift in priorities.

“I don’t believe this, but just in case they win, and they show the graphic, I don’t wanna be on the other side of the graphic. I don’t believe this right here,” Clark said, on being asked about the odds of picking the Steelers over the Ravens in the upcoming clash.

The Steelers’ Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns saw the offense struggle throughout the afternoon to score a touchdown and eventually settle for just two field goals.

Now, ahead of the week 18 clash, the Steelers currently sit at 9–7, while the Baltimore Ravens are 8-8. This adds another challenge to the overall playoff scenario, making their final matchup a true season decider. The winner of Steelers vs. Ravens wins the AFC North and earns a playoff berth, while the loser is eliminated with no wild card opportunities.

The situation is clear: Mike Tomlin’s troubles with the Steelers’ success could finally come to an end if they win. This will help them clinch the AFC North, secure a No. 4 seed in the AFC, and host a Wild Card playoff game (their first home playoff game since 2017).

The admission from Ryan Clark turned out to be a buildup for what he previously predicted about Mike Tomlin’s future. According to the former NFL safety, Tomlin’s time with the Steelers would be done following the Week 18 loss, and therefore, the upcoming season would see him leading the New York Giants.

Analyst makes harsh prediction ahead of the upcoming Steelers vs. Ravens clash

Despite leading the team to 12 playoff appearances since joining in 2007, doubts continue to linger around Tomlin’s potential. Similar emotions were reflected in NFL analyst Colin Cowherd’s statement from three days ago that compared Tomlin’s chances to those of John Harbaugh.

“John Harbaugh can’t beat Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the playoffs. Mike Tomlin can’t beat anybody in the playoffs,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd questioned whether Tomlin’s approach still fits today’s NFL. This emerged from the long-standing offensive issues existing within the team. The Steelers have finished in the bottom 10 in offense for seven straight seasons now. The issues were also reflected in the postseason, where Tomlin has gone 0–6 against top quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes) since 2009. While Cowherd made it clear that Tomlin remains a respected coach, he suggested the Steelers’ aging roster could be a hindrance to their playoff chances.

That said, there is some good news for the Week 18 matchup: the return of T.J. Watt, who is expected to play after missing last week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also set to start and has no injury limitations. However, a few players remain banged up, including tight end Darnell Washington, who is out after suffering a broken arm, but most starters are available.