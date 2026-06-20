“Sacred & So Special”: Bills’ Josh Allen Reacts as Hailee Steinfeld Pens Emotional Letter to Newborn Daughter

Quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld became parents in April, and now, after two months, they have finally revealed their daughter’s name, Harper Haize Allen. Fans called her ‘Baby Beau’—a nickname Steinfeld had embroidered on a sweater months earlier. While it was indeed a major announcement from the power couple, Steinfeld also penned an emotional letter to her daughter, revealing all the little things she has experienced since her birth.

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“I’m in awe of you,” wrote Steinfeld in her 90th issue of Beau Society Substack. “You’ve been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you’ve always been ours. There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you’re real. These last few months have been beautiful and exhausting. Sacred and so special. The longest days and the shortest season all at once.

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“People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments. Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.”

Steinfeld first announced her pregnancy in December, and since then, she has been preparing for how to be a mother. In one of her previous blogs, she wrote about the suggestions she’s been getting and her postpartum plans. But now, she doesn’t want to blink, so that she doesn’t miss her daughter for a fraction of a second.

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Allen amplified the moment by sharing Steinfeld’s letter on his Instagram Story with his own welcome.

“Welcome to the chat Harper Haize!” he wrote after sharing Steinfeld’s letter on his Instagram Story.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @joshallenqb

The couple first announced the birth of their baby on April 2. She even had an issue on her Beau Society Substack dedicated to Harper.

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“Our baby girl has arrived!!” the couple wrote on Steinfeld’s Beau Society Substack. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”

Allen and Steinfeld started dating in 2023. They made their relationship public following a kiss during a vacation in Mexico. In May 2025, they got married, and a year later, they entered parenthood. A few months back, she told Bustle that she was excited to start a family with Allen. In just weeks, the Sinners actress told Bustle she felt transformed—a different version of herself.

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“And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you. One day you’ll read this and know that to be true, my sweet girl,” wrote Steinfeld.

The actress concluded her letter with a picture of her daughter holding onto her finger. It was her entire hand that held on to just one of Steinfeld’s fingers. While Mom has already left a message for her baby, Dad is enjoying the new taste of fatherhood.

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Josh Allen is excited about fatherhood

For the first half of the offseason, Allen was busy recovering from a fractured foot. But he has been on cloud nine since the birth of little Harper. He has been spending a lot of time with her since it was the offseason. On Eric Wood’s Centered on Buffalo podcast, Allen said:

“I’m just enjoying being a dad right now. It’s awesome. She’s been great. She’s been sleeping extremely well. But everyone talks about the sleep regression, so until we get there, we won’t know that. We’re enjoying what we got right now.”

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Allen spent less time with her daughter this month because of the OTAs and the minicamp. But with six more weeks before the training camp begins, he can spend time with her again and prepare for the regular season.

It is clear from his interview with Wood that Allen loves the extra work. Besides household chores and taking care of his daughter, Bills fans also expect him to win the Lombardi Trophy. Last season, the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in overtime in the AFC Divisional Round. But this year, the Bills have a new fan to cheer for them.