Saints’ Alvin Kamara Claims Kellen Moore Got It Wrong With Tyler Shough

Essentials Inside The Story Alvin Kamara detailed Kellen Moore’s early handling of Tyler Shough.

Tyler Shough’s late-season numbers changed the Saints’ internal outlook.

New Orleans’ final games now double as quarterback evaluation tape.

There’s a new wave of gridiron in New Orleans, led by rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Drafted in the second round of 2025, Shough has been leading the Saints on an impressive late-season run. That’s why, even though the Saints are out of playoff contention, Kellen Moore believes they’re playing important football. However, their recent three-game winning streak should have started much sooner had Moore only trusted the rookie quarterback. So believes Alvin Kamara.

“He’s seeing the whole menu in his head,” said Kamara about his teammate. “You don’t [see that] as a rookie. You don’t really see that all the time. I think as a coach, you don’t want to overload your rookie quarterback with too many texts or too many this, too many that. You want him to play a clean game. You want them to be efficient, be effective.”

Kamara clarified that he’s not blaming Moore for not letting Shough use his instincts on the field. But host Terron Armstead chimed in, pointing out that the Saints’ head coach had “training wheels on” for Shough’s first few starts. The play calls were rather safe and generic compared to the past three weeks, where Moore has started giving the rookie the “keys” to the offense.

“I see a player who’s ready to take more responsibility,” added Kamara. “He has the intangibles where it helps him on the field. He’s always looking to make something out of nothing… You see a quarterback that makes you feel good about where you’re going in your future.”

Kamara isn’t the only one to see the rookie’s strengths. NFL draft expert Todd McShay has even advocated for Shough to become Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite injuries to key players like DeVaughn Vele, Devin Neal, and Kamara, Shough has led the Saints to three straight victories. Against the Jets in Week 16, Shough recorded a career-high 308-yard performance, moving his record as a starter to 4-3, the most wins by any rookie QB this season. In nine games (7 starts), he has racked up 1,792 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Kellen Moore’s confidence in Tyler Shough

By trusting Shough to handle the “complexities” of the game, Moore may have accidentally found his franchise leader. Following his New Orleans’ 20-17 feat over the Carolina Panthers, head coach Moore, too, showered high praise on the rookie quarterback. He commended him for showing up when the team needed him.

“Just his steadiness. His steadiness is really special,” said Moore. “I think it’s really important when you play quarterback in this league. There are a lot of hard downs. You’re not going to convert every single one of them. Your ability to go from one to the next and take advantage of the opportunity presented, again, he made some big-time plays.”

Though the head coach hasn’t said anything about the 2026 season, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if Shough is made the starter. The 26-year-old is embracing the grind as he learns and evolves in real-time. He isn’t just playing; he’s preparing for greatness, perhaps one that may build upon Drew Brees’ legacy. If Tyler Shough maintains his performance over the final two games, the Saints could potentially turn their attention to bolstering the offensive line and receiving corps in the spring. This would set the stage for what could be the beginning of a new era in New Orleans.