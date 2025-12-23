Alvin Kamara Clarifies Truth Behind Retirement Threat Following Rumored Trade Away From Saints

Essentials Inside The Story Alvin Kamara clears the air around his trade rumors.

The Saints’ 5–10 record and Kamara’s 471 rushing yards shaped speculation.

New Orleans faces mounting questions as Kamara’s future stays under focus.

For a player as loyal as Alvin Kamara, the idea of wearing another team’s uniform isn’t just a business decision; it’s a dealbreaker. Kamara has long been vocal about his commitment to the New Orleans Saints, and recent trade rumors have done little to shake his resolve. In fact, a comment he made earlier this year led to the perception that he might hang up his cleats rather than play anywhere else.

In an episode of The Set with Terron Armstead, Kamara addressed the rumors, explaining that his words from October had been taken out of context.

He clarified, “In the simplest of forms, I want to be in New Orleans… If I were to have to play football somewhere else, then I don’t want to play football; that’s all I was saying.”

Kamara further revealed that the Saints had approached him to gauge his interest in being traded. He made it clear that he wants to spend the rest of his football career in New Orleans, praising the team’s unity and expressing that he would never willingly request a trade.

Kamara’s status has remained a hot topic throughout the season. With the Saints struggling to a 5-10 record and sitting at the bottom of the NFC South, trade speculation has only intensified. Despite this, Kamara has maintained his focus, recording just 471 rushing yards and one touchdown in the opening game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Alvin Kamara’s previous comments started the rumor

Kamara’s October remark about retiring if traded became a flashpoint in the media. The comment, made in response to ongoing trade speculation, was interpreted as a threat to the team, but Kamara explained that he was simply reiterating his desire to remain in New Orleans.

As he put it, “If (Saints general manager) Mickey (Loomis) comes downstairs and says, ‘We’re trading you,’ then I’m going to go drink a piña colada somewhere.”

Perhaps that was the spark that finally fueled the rumor, suggesting that he would rather retire from football than wear another team’s jersey in the NFL.

Kamara’s desire to retire with the Saints is not a new sentiment. In July of the previous year, he expressed his unwavering commitment to the team, stating,

“I want to be at Saints… I want to retire at Saints… Just for me to set the record, I’m not asking for anything crazy where it is like, ‘Oh my god, we can’t do that.'”

For now, Kamara has made one thing clear: New Orleans is where he wants to be. As trade speculation lingers amid the Saints’ struggles, his stance hasn’t changed; he still envisions his career ending in Black and Gold.