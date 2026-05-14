Saints’ Alvin Kamara Trolls A New Orleans Exit With Personal Belongings Up For Sale Amid Cowboys Link

lvin Kamara

recently pulled off another carefully crafted joke online that nearly fooled a lot of people. But thanks to his well-documented history of trolling fans, the media, and the NFL on social media, netizens quickly realized he wasn’t being serious. He’s known for using sarcasm and over-the-top comments to poke fun at rumors, and he did something similar again recently on Instagram.

“I’m selling everything I own and moving to Alaska on June 16th,” Alvin Kamara shared on his Instagram story. Within the same hour, he doubled down and posted another update, saying, “Just sold all my stuff. Waiting until the 16th of June to leave, though, like right when the clock hit 12.”

Apparently, the New Orleans Saints hold their strict, mandatory minicamp from June 16th to June 17th . By claiming he is “leaving the country” at exactly 12:00 AM on June 16th, the running back is explicitly joking about skipping the exact first minute of mandatory team activities.

For the record, missing a mandatory minicamp triggers automatic, un-waivable daily league fines, which a highly paid veteran would not realistically incur intentionally over a fake move to Alaska.

Before these stories, Kamara said on his Instagram that he’s looking at joining some friends at a couple of sport fishing tournaments this summer and the dates he’s considering overlap with Saints’ voluntary OTAs.

“We’ve decided that we will be fishing in a few tournaments. We are very experienced and will probably win, so we’ll only do 2 to give others a chance to win.” Let y’all know which ones, thank you. @gocrazytonee @landstripchip @iamdyoung,” Kamara’s Instagram story said. “5/21-24 Orange Beach Masters; 6/4-7 Biloxi Billfish; 6/17-21 Emerald Coast Destin; 7/14-19 Billfish – Grand Championship Orange Beach.”

Kamara usually skips OTAs, so his absence isn’t much of a surprise. However, mandatory minicamp will be something to watch closely as this situation continues to unfold. But considering it’s Kamara, who has built a reputation for trolling and teasing fans online, it’s hard to take it too seriously.

Back in February this year, around Valentine’s Day, he playfully trolled single women on X by claiming he would fly them out for a date. But the joke became obvious when the coordinates he shared for the meetup led straight to a remote, frozen ice shelf in Antarctica.

Not to forget his reaction to the Saints’ highly covered head coaching search. Kamara posted a single yawning emoji on X. And that post sent Saints fans into a frenzy as it sparked panic that he was unhappy with coaching candidate Kellen Moore. He later downplayed it, reminding fans he rarely discusses football seriously online during the offseason.

Despite these startling comments over the years, the 31-year-old had a positive outlook as he discussed the prospect of playing with Travis Etienne during a podcast interview with former teammate Terron Armstead.

“I think, you know, I’m not into social media, and I don’t do too much watching and stuff,” Kamara said. “But I think a lot of people are thinking it’s like beef or something when moves like this happen, and it’s like, ‘Man, I couldn’t be happier.”

With that, Kamara appeared ready to take a lesser role on the Saints’ offense and allow Travis Etienne to fit into his new team. He dismissed the idea of rumored “beef,” noting that he avoids social media drama and views the addition as positive help and necessary depth for the Saints.

And as for his recent Instagram stories, it appears that his time in NOLA remains uncertain. While a question mark looms over his future as a Saint, an NFC rival has emerged as a possible suitor for the star running back.

Cowboys to push for Alvin Kamara amid Javonte Williams’ injury concerns

In a disappointing 2025 season that ended with a second-consecutive playoff miss and a 7-9-1 record, the offense ended up being a massive positive for the Dallas Cowboys. While QB1 Dak Prescott led the passing offense, Javonte Williams, with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, led the rushing attack. On the back of this performance, he also signed a three-year, $24 million contract in the offseason. But despite this contract, the Cowboys are expected to look for a new running back based on Williams’ injury history.

Williams was on injured reserve ahead of their last game of the year after a lingering shoulder and neck injury. These issues began in the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings when he scored a one-yard touchdown and then briefly exited the game. Although he returned following halftime, he went on to miss the remainder of the month.

The issue was initially classified as a shoulder issue before later being changed to a neck injury. This eventually culminated in Week 17, when Williams was forced to leave the game during the second quarter because of the same issue. With this issue possibly flaring up in the 2026 season, Bleacher Report deemed the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs as potential suitors for Alvin Kamara.

Kamara’s Instagram posts make it clear he is not happy with how things are going in New Orleans. The Saints will have a big decision to make about one of the best players in franchise history. If they are not careful, another team could be getting one of the NFL’s most talented running backs very soon.