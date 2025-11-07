Alvin Kamara Urged to Leave Saints Loyalty Behind & Choose Chiefs for One Reason

Alvin Kamara is going through some ups and downs. The Saints’ star running back has battled through an injury for weeks now, the same one that’s been slowing him down. He even missed some practice time this week because of it. Yet, he keeps suiting up for the Black and Gold. But the truth is, his production isn’t the same. His burst looks off, and his numbers show it.

Last week against the Rams was another rough outing. Kamara managed only 17 yards on seven touches. That’s it. His third straight game finishing outside the top 30 at his position. It’s not what fans are used to seeing. So when Kay Adams brought up the idea of a fresh start, it didn’t sound too wild. But Darren Sproles, a former NFL star who knows both Kamara and New Orleans well, gave a different perspective. “Loyalty. He wants to be a Saint forever.”

Still, Sproles made one thing clear.“I would like to see him, like me personally, I want to see him win a Super Bowl. And I feel like his best chances, I feel like right now, if he could have got to like the Kansas City or to somewhere like that, he would have had a chance. But like right now in New Orleans, they’re in the rebuilding. It’s going to be tough for him. It’s a tough spot.”

This year, Kamara has 106 carries for 377 yards and just one touchdown in nine games. That’s not vintage Kamara.

However, Sproles believes one thing will stop Kamara from forcing a move: the Saints’ culture.

“New Orleans is that place, like the fans are great. Like the whole organization, it’s a great organization. New Orleans, it’s a great place. And then like a lot of people, a lot of people, they don’t want to leave.”

Loyalty runs deep in the Saints. But if Kamara ever decides to chase a ring, joining the Chiefs wouldn’t just be good for him, it might make the Chiefdom unstoppable.

Alvin Kamara might be a good fit for the Chiefs

The Chiefs know their run game is thin without Isiah Pacheco. They watched their team fall 28-21 to the Buffalo Bills, a game that showed more than just a few cracks. The Chiefs’ offense looked off-balance, and without their tone-setter in the backfield, everything felt forced. The passing game tried to carry the load, but without the ground threat, Buffalo’s defense never flinched.

That’s where Alvin Kamara comes in. The Saints’ veteran could be the spark this offense needs. Across nine seasons, he’s proven nothing but reliability. Kamara has piled up 1,649 carries for 7,156 yards, 601 catches for 4,912 yards, and 87 total touchdowns. He’s also a five-time Pro Bowler and a former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Experience, production, versatility, he checks every box. And in Andy Reid’s system, that kind of skill set could be gold.

Beyond Kareem Hunt, who logged 11 carries for 49 yards and a score, Kansas City’s backfield was silent in that Bills loss. Brashard Smith and veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire combined for just 12 yards on five carries. That’s not a stat line that scares defenses. It’s one that invites them to blitz.

Now, as the bye week rolls on, Andy Reid and his staff have a decision to make. The Chiefs need answers.