Atlanta-Born NFL Star Alvin Kamara Calls on Georgia to Scrap Key Tax

Essentials Inside The Story Alvin Kamara is watching Georgia politics

Kamara's push is rooted in the communities that shaped him

Trade and cut rumors swirl around Kamara in the NFL

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s NFL future may be uncertain, with him viewed as a potential cut candidate due to his $18.6 million cap hit in 2026, but his message to Georgia lawmakers is crystal clear. While many NFL stars are focused on their contracts this offseason, Atlanta native Alvin Kamara has turned his attention to fiscal policy in his home state, Georgia.

“Do Georgia next,” Kamara wrote on X after the Florida House voted to end non-school property taxes for homeowners in a historic 80-30 vote.

The Republican-controlled chamber advanced an amended proposal that would let voters decide in November whether to eliminate most property taxes on homesteaded property. Clearly, Kamara wants his home state to take note.

Moreover, the measure moved forward largely along party lines. If approved by voters, it would remove all property taxes except those tied to schools on primary residences starting in January 2027. In other words, homeowners could see serious relief. Naturally, Kamara now wants Georgia lawmakers to consider a similar path.

That push makes sense when you look at his roots. Alvin Kamara was born in Atlanta and grew up in the area before becoming a household name with the Saints. He attended Norcross High School in Norcross, Georgia, where he exploded as a running back. During his senior season in 2012, he ran for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading the school to its first state championship. Those ties run deep.

His on-field dominance culminated in him earning Georgia’s Mr. Football honor from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and being named Class 6A Player of the Year. Therefore, his call is personal. He wants the communities that shaped him to benefit from tax relief as well.

Meanwhile, Florida’s proposal now heads to the Senate, which has yet to introduce its own version. With less than a month left in the regular session, time is tight. Still, Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled optimism.

“Regarding a property tax proposal for the 2026 ballot: we’ve been working with members of the Senate who have been great partners,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X. “Given that it can’t be voted on by the people before November, it’s better to do it right than do it quick!”

If HJR 203 clears the Senate, voters will see it on the November general election ballot. However, it must secure at least 60 percent approval to pass. Should it hit that mark, the amendment would take effect next year. And if that happens, do not be surprised if Georgia feels even more pressure from one of its own to follow suit.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kamara is facing his own battle in the league.

Alvin Kamara is facing an uncertain NFL future

A few days ago, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox reported that the New Orleans Saints want a reset, and that puts Alvin Kamara squarely in the spotlight. Knox reported that the team may build around second-round quarterback Tyler Shough and consider moving on from its longtime running back to ease cap pressure.

“The New Orleans Saints are set to build around second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, and they may decide to part with longtime running back Alvin Kamara in order to do it,” Knox wrote. “New Orleans is projected to be $41.8 million over the cap, and dealing Kamara would save $3.4 million or $11.5 million if traded after June 1.”

Meanwhile, PFSN floated a few possible landing spots, including the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are constantly searching for offensive upgrades. With Patrick Mahomes leading a creative system and both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt approaching free agency, the backfield could use fresh juice.

In fact, Hunt finished 22nd in PFSN’s RB Impact Rankings last season. Kamara’s versatility would give the Chiefs options, whether lining him up in the slot or motioning him into space to stress defenses.

In his NFL career, Kamara has rushed for 7,250 yards and 61 touchdowns while also adding 4,948 receiving yards and 25 scores through the air. However, his numbers have dipped recently. In 2025, he appeared in just 11 games, totaling 471 rushing yards on 131 carries with one touchdown.

While Kamara’s future with the Saints hangs in the balance, his focus on his home state’s policies shows his impact extends beyond the gridiron, leaving fans to wonder where he’ll make his next big play – be it in a new backfield or in Georgia’s civic arena.