Baker Mayfield Torches Saints With Raw Admission as Kellen Moore Inherits NFL’s Worst Roster

“Obviously, he wasn’t in the best situation and got in Tampa. And, you know, flourished and shown that he was a number one pick in the draft.” Former NFL wide receiver Robbie Chosen Anderson summed it up perfectly on The Lead Block show. Baker Mayfield’s resurgence with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has reignited belief in his potential as a franchise quarterback. After bouncing between teams, Mayfield found his footing in Tampa. Last season, he led the Bucs to the playoffs with a passer rating of 106.8 and 4,500 yards, along with 41 touchdowns in 17 games. But wait. This offseason, he stirred the pot with his comments.

Anderson, who spent time with Baker Mayfield in Carolina, praised his leadership and command of the offense. “You know he knows how to get guys going. He plays with that energy and that chip on his shoulder,” Anderson recalled. Mayfield’s bond with teammates grew, and his confidence became contagious. Whether it’s on the field or behind a mic, Mayfield has the same edge. That same fire burned through once again when he recently talked about the New Orleans Saints.

Baker Mayfield has never been one to hold back. During his appearance on the latest episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, Mayfield let loose when the conversation turned to his ex-Bucs teammate Mike Evans and his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season. The record came at the expense of the New Orleans Saints last season with the Bucs’ 27-19 victory against the Saints in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season.

When asked if he felt bad about how they got the milestone, Mayfield didn’t even hesitate as he replied: “I hate the Saints, absolutely not.” Furthermore, Mayfield also admitted that the Bucs had purposely called a pass play late in the game against the Saints.

Despite having a playoff-clinching lead, they had called the pass just to get Evans over the 1,000-yard mark. “We decided to throw it on first and ten,” he said, “just to get Mike [Evans] that 1,000 yards.” Mayfield’s blunt conversation with the hosts on the podcast was further full of sarcasm as he torched the Saints.

The remarks did not come out of nowhere. Mayfield carved up the Saints in that very game, finishing 25-of-32 for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and just one pick. Tampa Bay won 26-9, with Mayfield playing like a man on a mission. His mic’d-up moment with Chris Godwin also went viral in that exact game when he was caught saying, “My d— got hard as soon as I saw him running in the motion back”. Godwin later said Baker Mayfield’s energy lifts the entire offense. “He plays with that chip. It’s infectious,” he explained. “We want to run harder, block longer – because we know he’s giving us everything he has.” That swagger has helped shift the power dynamic in the NFC South.

Mayfield’s remarks hit hard because they reflect more than just a personal rivalry. The Saints are no longer the team that used to dominate the NFC South. Tampa Bay has taken that role. Mayfield’s on-field command and unapologetic fire highlight just how far the Saints have fallen.

Kellen Moore’s Saints sink to rock bottom in the rankings

While Baker Mayfield and the Bucs surge with purpose, the Saints are sinking fast. According to ESPN’s 2025 roster rankings, New Orleans now owns the worst roster in the entire NFL. Analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder assessed all 32 teams – and the Saints landed at No. 32.

According to Mike Clay, the quarterback must be the Saints’ coach, Kellen Moore’s biggest concern. With Derek Carr retiring unexpectedly, 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough steps in as the best option. “Second-round rookie Tyler Shough is the best bet to emerge as a viable starter, and perhaps he’ll be more pro-ready than most first-year QBs, considering he’s 25 years old.”, wrote Clay. While the Saints are hoping Shough’s age and experience give him a head start, there’s no guarantee. Behind him, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener have already failed to impress.

Meanwhile, Seth Walder implied that the offensive line is also not offering much help to Kellen Moore’s team. Rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. will man the left side, while Taliese Fuaga, who struggled last season, moves back to his college spot at right tackle. While talking about the team’s offensive lineup, Walder wrote, “If he (Fuaga) can improve, and if Banks can be decent in Year 1, the Saints could be looking at a long future with their tackles in place. Those are big ifs, though.” Improvement is possible – but far from certain.

New Orleans’ backfield doesn’t ease concerns either. Aaron Schatz, in particular, wrote about Kendre Miller’s situation within the team. “Miller was well-regarded for his size-speed combination when the Saints took him in the third round of the 2023 draft. Injuries have kept him off the field for much of the past two seasons – he has played only 14 games with 80 carries, 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in that span,” Schatz wrote. Moreover, with Alvin Kamara turning 30 and backups like Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire lacking upside, the Saints have little depth or direction.

One of the few strengths of the team that Moore can be hopeful about is their edge rushers. “Carl Granderson has emerged as one of the league’s most underrated pass rushers. His 139 tackles over the past two seasons are the third most at the position, and he has had 14 sacks, too,” wrote Mike Clay. As Carl Granderson continues to grow, Chase Young still brings pressure. Meanwhile, Cameron Jordan, though aging, can still disrupt when needed. But even a solid pass rush can’t carry a broken roster.

Therefore, Baker Mayfield’s bold comments about the Saints weren’t just trash talk – they were a reality check. As he leads a surging Bucs team, the Saints are left with the league’s worst roster. With a rebuild ahead and a new coach in Kellen Moore, New Orleans has miles to go. And now, their division rivals aren’t just beating them – they’re enjoying every second of it.