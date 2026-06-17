Cam Jordan Announces Retirement Plans After Returning to Saints for 16th NFL Season

Cam Jordan will turn 37 this year. He’s given 15 years of his life to the New Orleans Saints, becoming a cornerstone of the team’s defensive line. Arguably, he’s become one of the best in the league. However, there was always going to be a day Jordan was going to walk into the sunset, with a brilliant NFL career to look back on.

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Per the latest development from the Saints facility, it looks like the DE has circled that date on his calendar.

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Jordan signed a one-year, final contract with the Saints on June 17. He said in the press conference afterward that he’d be “treating it like it’s [his] final season.”

“Year 16. How many more years you ​want me to play?” he added.

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Jordan will hang up his cleats as the longest-tenured player (playing 16 seasons) in Saints history, breaking Drew Brees’ record. With eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors, the defensive end has been a force for the Saints since 2011. Through the 15 seasons Jordan has spent with the Saints, he started 242 out 243 games. His game total, career tackles-for-loss (175) and sack (132) hauls are all franchise records.

Jordan proved that he still has something left to give by posting 10.5 sacks and 47 total tackles last season. As SBNation’s Anthony Parker noted, the DE racked up those numbers having played only a little over half of the total defensive snaps. The Saints’ system under defensive coordinator Brandon Stanley seems to have worked out well for Jordan. Saints Wire’s John Sigler wrote that the DE only needs three more sacks to make his Hall of Fame pitch “near-indisputable.”

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The DE was one of the top free agents available. He told Sky Sports in February that there had never been a time in his entire career that he was without a contract. But New Orleans had always seemed like the right choice, even in this situation.

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“There is no amount of money in the league that can make me say, ‘Hey, just turn your back on everything that you’ve built,” Jordan told the press after signing. “No, [New Orleans] is where I wanted to be.

“Every game is my last ever play, and I’m gonna be overly appreciative of all my teammates. … All my teammates have been so locked in with me. I’ve talked to Shuck four or five times this offseason, pestering the hell out of me, honestly, about when I was signing back. Like, I didn’t have any other avenues. It’s crazy. But like I said, I’m overly blessed and excited to be back.”

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The financial details of his contract are not known, but ESPN reported the deal to be “incentive-based.” This was the case for Jordan last year as well, allowing the DE to earn $2 million as a bonus for his 10.5-sack finish after his contract was restructured.

For now, the 36-year-old defensive end is looking into the idea of taking the Saints to the Super Bowl this season. He believed that the team had the promise to shock a few entities in the 2025 season, and wishes to do the same in this last dance.