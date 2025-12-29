Saints’ Chris Olave Makes Emotional Confession on NFL Career After Dropping True Feelings on Tyler Shough

Essentials Inside The Story Injury-plagued Olave finally reaches elusive 17-game milestone

Olave confirms first full season ahead of Week 18 Falcons

Olave backs Tyler Shough ROTY amid Saints late-season surge

Despite a subpar season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is excited for a final game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. He shared the heartfelt reason behind the enthusiasm with the media personnel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it gonna be the first time in my NFL career playing 17,” said Chris Olave to the media, via WDSU’s Farrah Yvette. “It means a lot. One of my main goals was playing all 17. Playing through injuries, playing through all that, so I’m super grateful. Like I said, I give all glory to God to be in this position.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, his injuries have always halted him from achieving his goals. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Saints drafted him from the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round. There were lots of expectations around him, but injuries never let him reach his potential. His excitement when talking about finally featuring in 17 games this year was evident during the press conference.

His initial years were promising, compared to the major problems he faced last year. In his rookie season, the wide receiver suffered a head concussion on October 9, 2022, and missed the following game. In 2023, he injured his right knee against the Panthers in Week 14 and missed one game. Despite a few injury issues, the WR managed an impressive 13.7 yards per reception through his initial two seasons alongside nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, this number dropped severely last year.

The player hit rock bottom during the 2024 season. The WR suffered a concussion against the Bucs in Week 6, missing one game. The WR suffered a concussion against the Bucs in Week 6, missing one game, before another injury in Week 9 against the Panthers sidelined him for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olave also suffered an injury in 2025, but it was just before the preseason opener against the Chargers. Fortunately, he has been fit since then. Other than being on the verge of a personal milestone, he is also having a great season in his first fully fit season. He has amassed career-high numbers with a hundred receptions for 1,163 yards and 9 touchdowns.

In his jubilation, Olave also spoke about the performances of his teammates after the Week 17 win over the Titans. Olave also dropped an honest confession about quarterback Tyler Shough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chris Olave believes Tyler Shough deserves the ROTY

Chris Olave may be on the doorstep of a personal goal, but he is equally excited about Tyler Shough. The WR believes that the quarterback is one of the best this season.

“Shough ROTY!!!” wrote Chris Olave on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post came after the quarterback’s impressive performance against the Titans. During the 34-26 win over the Titans, he completed 22-of-27 passes for a career record of 333 yards and two touchdowns. With this, he entered the NFL history books as the third QB to cover at least 250 yards in three consecutive games without throwing an interception.

It is not just Chris Olave who backs his teammate. The ROTY buzz is pretty strong after Week 17. At the end of the first half, the Saints were losing 20-10. But a Tyler Shough masterclass turned the tables, helping New Orleans score 24-6 in the second half. It marked the fourth consecutive win for the Saints, which happened for the first time after five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints drafted Shough during the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Titans’ Cam Ward (first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) was leading the ROTY discussion. But things could change after Ward got outplayed by Shough in Week 17. Moreover, Ward has a QB rating of 32.2, which is lower than Tyler Shough’s 48.2.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. After four straight wins, expectations will be riding high, irrespective of losing out on the playoffs. A 17th game on the road for Chris Olave and strengthening the claim for Tyler Shough’s Rookie of the Year will be the perfect ending to the Saints’ season.