Saints Confirm No Contract Offer for Veteran Star While Making Stance Clear on Alvin Kamara’s Future

The New Orleans Saints are undergoing significant roster changes, with general manager Mickey Loomis making several key decisions this offseason. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara’s future has been in doubt since the end of last season. However, there is another long-time player that the Saints will let go in the offseason to continue their rebuild.

“Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that Cam Jordan has a contract offer from the team, Taysom Hill does not,” posted Ross Jackson on X.

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Taysom Hill has been one of the most loyal players in New Orleans. After he went undrafted at the 2017 NFL Draft, followed by a small practice squad stint for the Green Bay Packers, the Saints signed him. Since then, he has been with the franchise. In 2021, the franchise offered him a five-year contract extension, which expired earlier this year.

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While there were rumors of him returning to the team, the latest statement from the GM confirms that they have parted ways. The 35-year-old remains the only player in NFL history to have 1,000+ passing, receiving, and rushing yards to his name, acting as the Swiss Army knife for the team.

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In nine seasons, he totaled 2,426 passing yards, 2,551 rushing yards, and 1,034 receiving yards, with a total of 57 touchdowns. While the franchise has no offer for Hill, Loomis confirmed veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan would be returning to the team.

Jordan has played the last 15 seasons for the Saints. Bringing him back is a great move for the Saints, as it adds to the experience on the roster. Despite being 36, he started 17 games, recording two passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 10.5 sacks with 47 tackles in 2025. The stats show that he can still perform at the highest level.

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While the franchise decided the future of its other veteran players, uncertainty seems to be looming over running back Alvin Kamara’s future.

Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans is still on hold

Although the New Orleans Saints signed running back Travis Etienne on a four-year contract worth $52 million, Alvin Kamara expressed his desire to continue with the franchise. Despite his having only one year left on his contract, the franchise has been noncommittal to the veteran running back throughout the offseason. Now, GM Mickey Loomis has finally spoken on the matter, but it is without any solution.

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“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster,” said Mickey Loomis, via SleeperNFL on X. “Obviously, there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two.”

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While his future seems uncertain, Kamara is excited to see Etienne Jr. getting a big contract.

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“[I] couldn’t be happier after [my] boy got paid,” said Alvin Kamara on the Terron Armstead podcast. “Two, it’s some help in the backfield.”

The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Following his rookie contract, he was offered a five-year extension worth $77.133 million. He signed his latest contract in 2024 and is in the final year of his contract, where he is set to make $24.5 million. One of the reasons the team has refrained from committing to him is his performance last season.

He played only 10 games, rushing for 460 yards on 131 carries, and going for 33 receptions for 186 receiving yards and a touchdown. Regardless, Kamara will always be remembered fondly for his time with the Saints. In his career thus far, Kamara has produced 12829 total scrimmage yards and 86 total touchdowns in 134 games.

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The team has already done its part in finding a replacement for him. The New Orleans Saints restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract by converting $10.155 million of his base salary into an optional signing bonus, which helped lower his 2026 salary cap number by approximately $8.1 million.

As of now, the franchise is still deciding on how to fit Kamara on the roster and whether he will fit. If the latter is true, then the 30-year-old will soon be following Taysom Hill. If he does stay, he can become a mentor to the younger players.