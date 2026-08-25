Congratulations Pour In From Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée and More as Saints Star Announces Personal News

The football world often has plenty to celebrate about, but this time, it’s not about what happened on the field. New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen, recently announced that they were expecting another member to their family of four. This news had Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, and many others joining the celebration.

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“& then there were 5🤍,” Chanen captioned an Instagram post.

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The video announcing the good news opens with a shot of sunlit leaves overlaid with the Bible verse Isaiah 60:22: “When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”

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Then, the video features Juwan and Chanen dressed in coordinating white outfits. They are pictured in a sunny field alongside their two young daughters, J’adore Blessing (3) and Jubilee Joy (22 months), who are holding sonogram images.

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Shortly after, many well-wishers of the couple come in to bless and share their excitement upon hearing the news.

Sarah Jane Ramos, mother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s two beautiful daughters, wrote: “Congratulations beauty!!” But she wasn’t alone, many WAGs of the NFL community also joined in for the celebration.

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New Orleans Saints’ newly signed QB Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, also chimed in: “This is everything🥲 congratulations beautiful family🤍.” Then, recently married Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s wife, Haley Cavinder, also shared a similar reaction.

“Congrats ❤️,” Cavinder commented under Chanen Johnson’s Instagram post.

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Those close to Juwan Johnson and his wife are well aware of how the couple went through a journey where they struggled to have kids. During Chanen’s early college years (around 2014 and 2015), she suffered from anorexia that eventually took a physical toll and impacted her reproductive system.

Juwan Johnson met Chanen in 2017 when they were both 20-year-old student-athletes at Penn State University (Juwan played football, while Chanen was a gymnast). They dated for nearly three years before getting engaged. And in February 2020, the couple legally married in Las Vegas right before Juwan entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

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But what followed was again a heartbreak for the couple. Following their marriage, Juwan and Chanen suffered two miscarriages back-to-back in 2022, with the first miscarriage taking place when Chanen was home alone. Then, the second miscarriage was shortly after conceiving again while Chanen was out travelling on an airplane.

From going through such hardships in 2022 to currently being on the way to becoming parents of three, Juwan Johnson and his wife have come a long way, and everyone around the NFL community appears happy with their latest announcement.