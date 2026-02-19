Congratulations Pour In From Saints, NFLPA & More as Tyler Shough Makes Personal Announcement

The New Orleans Saints quarterback, Tyler Shough’s breakout year, became even more unforgettable. The 26-year-old and his wife, Jordan Shough, shared some personal news, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt wishes.

The couple welcomed their first child on February 18 and announced the birth of their baby boy in an adorable Instagram post. “Grayson DuBois Shough” wrote Tyler, sharing a picture of himself, his wife, and the newborn son from the hospital. “The best thing we have ever done.”

Both Tyler Shough and his wife, Jordan Shough, come from athletic backgrounds. While the quarterback represented the University of Oregon for the first three years of his college football career, his wife played as a forward for the university’s women’s soccer team. The duo reportedly began dating in the late 2010s, when they both were studying and playing at the same university.

After his career at Oregon, he spent four more years in college football from 2021 to 2024, suiting up for the Texas Tech and Louisville Cardinals. Although the QB moved away to a different state, their relationship remained strong and gradually flourished over the years.

During the Saints star’s tenure at Texas Tech University, the couple took the next big step in their relationship by getting engaged. After almost two years, on April 6, 2024, they exchanged vows in an oceanfront wedding ceremony at La Jolla, California, while he was still playing collegiate football.

A year after his wedding, he entered the NFL Draft as a top prospect with seven years of college football experience.

In his rookie season in the league, he became the QB1 in November 2025, finishing with a decent 5-4 record, becoming the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Recording 2384 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games, he certainly had a season to remember, and he is set to be the Saints’ starting quarterback next season.

As the Shough family grew to three members, their recent Instagram post was met with a flood of congratulatory wishes from friends and NFL fans on this new journey of parenthood.

Heartfelt congratulations pour in for the Shough family

The New Orleans Saints‘ official Instagram handle, NFLPA (Players Association), and many distinguished figures from football poured heartfelt messages. Applauding the QB’s personal life milestone, the Saints wrote, ” Congrats to the family”, whereas the NFLPA typed out a one-word message, “Congrats.”

Tyler’s teammate and the Saints legend Cam Jordan was delighted to hear the good news, extending his blessings through a heartfelt comment, stating, “Dubois…da boys!!! major blessings.” Similarly, the former Saints and the current Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Cedrick Wilson Jr. sent a similar message to the new parents, writing, ” congratulations to y’all.”

Other than the NFL stars, the Saints and the NFL fans were overjoyed to see the newest addition to the Shough family, flooding their comment section with supporting messages. “Congratulations to you guys, praying blessings & prosperity overall your family’s life,” wrote one delighted fan.

Another commenter predicted his child’s Super Bowl future, noting, “Gunna be holding up Grayson like Brees did with Baylen this time next year.” The comment referred to the former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees’ iconic picture from 2010 when he won Super Bowl XLIV and held his then-infant son, Baylen Brees.