Saints Cut Ties With WWE Hall of Famer’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Amid NFL Suspension

Brock Rechsteiner spent camp looking like he had a real shot at the Saints’ 53-man roster. Then reality hit. A six-game PED suspension turned him from an intriguing prospect into a roster headache, and New Orleans apparently decided he was not worth carrying through it. When cutdown day arrived, the Saints moved on.

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“The Saints waive WR Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner,” According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.

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Across four seasons, he didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman, but by the time he wrapped up his college run, he’d racked up 53 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns over 40 games. His best year came in 2025, when he set career highs with 35 receptions for 383 yards and five touchdowns, plus three carries for 17 yards and another score on the ground.

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Still, nobody called his name during the 2026 NFL Draft. Rechsteiner eventually landed a tryout with New Orleans at rookie minicamp, and that was where he gave the Saints a reason to keep him around. He impressed enough over the weekend to earn a contract and was officially signed on May 12. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver suddenly had a real shot at fighting for a roster spot.

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But training camp never fully backed up that strong start. Rechsteiner had a few flashes, including an August 3 practice where he got open deep downfield, only for quarterback Tyler Shough to spot him too late and send the pass out of bounds. The bigger issue was that those flashes never turned into preseason production.

Across three preseason games, Rechsteiner finished with just one catch for five yards on one target. He had no reception against Jacksonville, caught his only pass against the Rams, then went without a catch again in the preseason finale against Dallas.

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Then the situation got worse. In early August, the NFL suspended Rechsteiner for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He was still allowed to practice and play during the preseason, but the suspension gave him even less room to make mistakes.

And he never did enough to recover. Reports later said Rechsteiner had not shown enough in camp to earn one of New Orleans’ 53 roster spots. By cutdown day, the Saints waived Scott Steiner’s son, ending a run that had started with enough promise to turn a minicamp tryout into an NFL contract.

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And Rechsteiner was hardly the only one caught in the numbers game. New Orleans had to cut its roster from 91 players to 53, with fellow receivers Bub Means, Ronnie Bell and Jalen Cropper also waived. Running back Zamir White and veteran cornerbacks Isaac Yiadom and Michael Davis were among the other names shown the door as the Saints made their final calls before Week 1.

Now he’ll have to look elsewhere if he wants to keep his NFL dream alive. But if football doesn’t pan out, he’s got a pretty notable backup plan waiting for him.

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That path isn’t new in wrestling, either, since some of WWE’s biggest stars made the same jump. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar all played football before finding their way to the ring, so Rechsteiner would be in familiar company.

Brock Rechsteiner’s NFL suspension won’t derail his WWE plans

Wrestling is practically the family business. Beyond his father, his uncle Rick Steiner is also a WWE Hall of Famer, and his cousin Bronson Rechsteiner walked away from a short NFL career to become Bron Breakker in the ring.

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And it turns out that’s exactly the plan for Rechsteiner too, once his football days are behind him. In an interview earlier this year, he opened up about conversations he’s had with Breakker on the subject.

“I work out with him all the time back home,” Rechsteiner said about Breakker. “I go fishing with him a lot, because he moved back to Georgia. And he really convinced me to, once I’m done playing football, he said play football as long as I can and once I’m done playing football, get into the wrestling business.”

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There’s already a paper trail backing that plan up. Rechsteiner was offered a WWE NIL deal in January 2025, and by February, his brother Brandon confirmed that he had signed it.

According to Fightful Select, a source inside WWE said the company is genuinely excited about eventually bringing him on board, and his recent NFL suspension isn’t expected to change that. The same source reportedly put the chances of WWE signing him once his football career is over at “99.9 percent.”

The interest apparently goes back further than people might think, too. WWE officials have reportedly been keeping tabs on Rechsteiner since his college days.

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And from what’s been reported, Rechsteiner has made it clear to WWE that when the time comes, he’s interested in making that jump.