‘Difficult to Deal With’ GM Mickey Loomis Gives Rashid Shaheed Treatment to Saints Roster

The trade deadline clock is ticking fast, and the noise around the New Orleans Saints just keeps growing. With a 1-7 record and only a handful of players worth picking up, most teams thought this would be an easy call. But not so fast. Not when general manager Mickey Loomis is in charge.

During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero summed it up perfectly. “Mickey Loomis is always, and I’ll put this kindly, a little on the difficult side to deal with. He doesn’t want to get trade calls. He doesn’t want to sell off his best players. He’s been known to hang up the phone on people if he’s not thrilled about the names that they’re bringing up.”

Shaheed is currently contracted to a base salary of $4.25 million in 2025. Now, with only nine weeks remaining, if he does get traded to a different team, they would owe the Wide Receiver a little over $2 million. And that’s exactly why other teams are walking away empty-handed. Loomis treats almost everyone on the roster like Rashid Shaheed. Valuable and untouchable.

Even Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer backed that up in his trade deadline mailbag. He revealed Loomis wants Day 2 picks for his stars. And that “has scared teams away to this point.” Sure, the Saints need draft capital. That’s their only shot to rebuild from the mess they’re in. Yet, you can’t really blame Loomis for holding firm. He’s not about to give away the few assets he actually trusts.

Still, there’s one thing to note. If Shaheed walks in free agency in 2026, New Orleans could earn a compensatory third-round pick in 2027. However, some teams are expected to make a last-minute push for Shaheed before November 4.

3 teams might contact Mickey Loomis for Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed is right in his prime. The 27-year-old wideout has already stacked up 39 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns in just eight games this season. That kind of consistency has turned heads across the league. But the real question is, which teams would actually make a move for him? As reporter Ben Strauss noted, three potential teams could pick up the phone for the Saints’ wide receiver.

First up, the Buffalo Bills. They need a reliable deep threat to stretch defenses and open up space for Josh Allen. The QB’s bullet arm will be of no use if he has no support. WR Joshua Palmer was supposed to be that guy, but injuries and inconsistency have held him back. Thus making it a perfect time for Shaheed to join the Bills.

Then there’s Denver. The Broncos are 6-2 and leading the AFC West. But still, their receiver room feels incomplete. Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. haven’t exactly been difference-makers with a combined yards of 1128. So, adding Shaheed’s explosiveness makes sense.

Another team that could benefit from adding Shaheed to the team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have just four wins and are stuck in a losing skid. A player like Shaheed could bring that spark. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson (277 combined yards) haven’t complemented DK Metcalf well. Shaheed’s speed could change that.

But the biggest question is, even if they call for Rashid, will Loomis accept that?

