“Fabricated Hearsay”: Saints’ Justin Reid Breaks Silence on Eagles Trade Rumors

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints added some veteran presence with the signings of Martin Emerson Jr. and Anfernee Jennings to help round out the roster. But they may not be done just yet. Beyond free agency, the Saints could still explore trade options to further shape the team. In fact, one possible move might involve dealing a player, as rumors surfaced Wednesday suggesting safety Justin Reid could be on the trade block.

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“No need to humor fabricated hearsay.” Justin Reid took to X to address the buzz after rumors linked him to a potential move to the Philadelphia Eagles.

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While the Eagles could still look to add a starting safety, whether through a signing or a trade, there’s been no real indication that Justin Reid is on their radar, or even available at all this offseason.

Reid himself has now put those rumors to rest, making it clear that the two-time Super Bowl champion isn’t planning on going anywhere and fully expects to remain with the Saints.

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Reid began his professional career in 2018 after being picked by the Houston Texans in the 3rd round. After spending four years with the Texans, he represented the Kansas City Chiefs for three years before landing a contract with the Black and Gold through free agency last year.

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Meanwhile, before going to Caesars Stadium last summer, the Eagles reportedly had an interest in the safety. After their Super Bowl-winning season, their starting safety, C.J. Garner-Johnson, was traded to the Houston Texans, leaving a spot for a reliable safety. As a result, Reid was seemingly a viable option through free agency, but he ended up going to the Saints.

Currently, the two-time Super Bowl champions have two possible starters for the safety position—Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps. Moreover, they picked Cole Wisniewski, a rookie safety from the 7th round of the draft. So, they are not in dire need of safety like Justin Reid.

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The 29-year-old’s current Saints contract is valued at $31.5 million, paying him an average salary of $10.5 million for three years. After the 2025 campaign, he is set to play two more seasons. Starting 15 games, he demonstrated his veteran status last season, logging 72 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks.

While he continues to be an integral part of the Saints, the franchise recently moved on from some players after adding fresh faces to the roster.

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The New Orleans Saints released three players after the 2026 NFL Draft

After wrapping up the year at the bottom of the NFC South with a 6-11 record, the New Orleans Saints were ready to add more firepower to the roster through the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly the offensive front with quarterback Tyler Shough at the helm. They picked a total of seven players from the draft, with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson becoming the first-round pick.

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Although the franchise strengthened the squad with some talented rookies, it came at a cost. After adding Jordyn, who is likely to be a starter, they immediately released wide receiver Samori Toure, who featured in just one game last season. He signed in 2025 to add depth to the WR unit.

Likewise, the running back Evan Hull and right end Elijah Cooks were the other releases. Evan was also a backup RB option last season after arriving from the Indianapolis Colts. On the other hand, Cooks was a practice squad member, failing to get a game before being waived by the organization.

After signing a $52 million deal, Travis Etienne is going to be the RB1 for the one-time Super Bowl champions, while Juwan Johnson is expected to be the starting tight end after a breakout season of 889 receiving yards in the 2025 campaign.