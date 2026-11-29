Tyler Shough had already shown signs that something was wrong with his throwing shoulder. The New Orleans Saints quarterback had landed awkwardly on his right side during a scramble against the Cincinnati Bengals, and immediately appeared to be in discomfort. But rather than leave the game, he stayed on the field and continued throwing.

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“Tyler Shough clearly has a throwing-shoulder injury, and the #Saints left him in. He threw three straight passes while grimacing each time after each throw. He finally just took himself out,” NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X.

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Shough grimaced after each of three consecutive throws, visibly struggling with the discomfort before eventually taking a knee following a pass to Travis Etienne. The quarterback was subsequently taken out of the game, with backup Spencer Rattler preparing to step in.

The sequence quickly became a talking point among NFL fans, with many questioning why the Saints allowed their quarterback to continue playing through visible discomfort. Some directed their frustration at the coaching staff, while others questioned whether the difference between Shough and Rattler justified the risk.

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One fan described the decision as a form of malpractice, writing:

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“Malpractice for a 3-7 team to do that to their QB.”

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The reaction reflected the frustration surrounding New Orleans’ decision to keep Shough on the field after the awkward landing. With the Saints struggling through the season, the fan questioned whether risking the health of their starting quarterback was worth continuing to play him in that situation.

Another fan expressed a broader sense of frustration with the team’s situation:

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“Everyone is finally realizing the hell we’re in as fans.”

The comment captured the growing discontent among the Saints faithful. The quarterback situation was only one part of the frustration, with the team’s struggles against Cincinnati adding to the feeling that another difficult season was unfolding.

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Some fans were more direct in their criticism of the coaching staff. One reaction singled out head coach Kellen Moore:

“Now the whole world sees what a pathetic a-s head coach Saints working with #FireKellenMoore.”

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“It’s because Moore doesn’t care about the health of his players. Only his own pockets.”

The criticism came as the Saints struggled to keep pace with the Bengals. Shough’s apparent shoulder injury and the decision to let him continue playing gave frustrated supporters another reason to question the team’s management.

“Wild! You can’t tell me Tyler Shough is that much better than Spencer Rattler that they can afford to allow him to play through three plays hurt?” commented another.

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“It’s because Moore doesn’t care about the health of his players. Only his own pockets,” a fan wrote.

The accusation reflected the anger directed at the coaching staff, although the available reporting does not establish that Moore ignored medical advice or knowingly put Shough at risk. There is also no confirmed information about what the medical staff told the quarterback or whether he had been cleared to continue.

The incident unfolded during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Shough appeared to hurt his right shoulder while giving himself up on a scramble and immediately grabbed the area. Despite the apparent discomfort, he remained on the field and completed a couple of passes before eventually taking a knee following a pass to Travis Etienne.

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Shough then left the contest, allowing backup Spencer Rattler to enter. Rattler helped move New Orleans into scoring position, but the Saints were unable to reach the end zone, settling for Charlie Smyth’s 22-yard field goal to reduce Cincinnati’s lead to 9-3.

Shough’s absence proved temporary. After missing one drive, he returned to the field, although he was relying largely on shorter checkdown throws while dealing with the shoulder issue.

The quarterback’s return did not necessarily mean the injury had fully resolved. The extent of the damage remained unclear. The available reporting does not establish whether the Saints’ medical staff evaluated Shough before he continued or whether he was cleared to play.

The injury also came during a difficult offensive performance for New Orleans. The Saints were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Bengals’ 1-yard line on their opening possession and failed on both fourth-down attempts during the first half. Shough also threw an interception on the final play before halftime.

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Cincinnati built a 9-0 halftime lead through Joe Burrow’s five-yard rushing touchdown and Evan McPherson’s 54-yard field goal. The Bengals extended their advantage after the break, leaving New Orleans trying to mount a comeback while dealing with uncertainty surrounding its quarterback.