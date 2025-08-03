Failure Awaits Tyler Shough With Saints & Kellen Moore to Trade $180M QB – Report

“These guys will grow every day,” Kellen Moore insisted as reporters pressed him about the Saints’ unresolved quarterback battle. But with every snap in Metairie, the gap between development and desperation seems to widen. Tyler Shough, the rookie with size and upside, hasn’t exactly calmed nerves. Spencer Rattler, the second-year hopeful, has had flashes, but not enough to lead the depth chart. And Jake Haener remains stuck in neutral. Moore is trying to cultivate progress, but the pressure around him is anything but patient.

And that pressure isn’t just coming from inside the building. According to NewOrleans Football’s YouTube report, the offense looks completely adrift in camp, fumbling basic execution, and collapsing on routine plays. NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted, “A lot of bad snaps and hurdles happen with Kyle Hergle and backups and staff like that. I’m not seeing anything disturbing happening from the starting offensive line that really got me thrown off,” highlighting the instability bubbling just below the surface.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not the plan they started with, but now the staff might quietly be weighing a trade for a proven veteran. Someone who could cost upwards of $180 million on paper. For Tyler Shough, the question has always been how he’d respond under live-fire conditions. And so far, the answer is murky at best. Monday’s practice gave him the keys to the first-team offense, but he delivered more questions than solutions. His final stat line, 6 of 9, bringing his camp total to 17-of-30, only tells half the story. Two of his early third-down conversions came off low throws that required acrobatics from Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed just to move the chains.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Moore labeled it a “scramble drill,” but hesitation like that doesn’t exactly scream command. The contrast with Spencer Rattler is growing sharper by the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rattler hasn’t been perfect. He finished just 1 of 4 in second-team reps on Monday, but he’s making quicker reads, showing cleaner mechanics, and trusting his receivers to make plays. Jake Haener, meanwhile, remains buried on the depth chart, his most notable rep being a slightly underthrown ball that linebacker Isaiah Stalbird batted away with ease. As it stands, Shough still holds the “potential” card, but Rattler is winning the “ready now” conversation. As Ian Rapoport bluntly put it: “The only path to Shough starting is that he clearly outperforms everyone for the next three weeks. And that feels like a long shot.” At some point, Moore must decide whether to gamble on growth or bet on immediate stability.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250510_neb_la1_00794

And make no mistake—he’ll need to choose soon. Monday’s red-zone drills were nothing short of chaotic, with the Saints’ offense going 0-for-8 in goal-to-go situations. They couldn’t convert a single first down and had to burn a timeout just to collect themselves. Yet even amid the wreckage, Shough showed flashes of the intangible stuff coaches covet. “Kind of made of the right stuff,” Rapoport noted, praising the rookie’s leadership, extra hours, and high football IQ. The Saints’ QB battle isn’t just about picking the best arm—it’s about choosing who can survive dysfunction, or at least delay collapse.

Trade Rumors swirl as Tyler Shough struggles to seize Saints’ QB1 job

New Orleans’ quarterback carousel might look full, but it’s lacking a driver. Between Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Hunter Dekkers, the Saints are staring at four question marks with no punctuation in sight. Madden ratings only reinforced the doubt. Rookie QB Tyler Shough earned a 68 overall, the second-lowest among all Saints rookies, hardly a vote of confidence from the digital scouts. And while we still don’t have ratings for Rattler or Haener, the message is loud: there’s no clear starter here.

So it’s no surprise that Kirk Cousins’ name is surfacing. According to league chatter, teams with murky quarterback situations—like the Browns, Colts, and yes, the Saints—could become suitors if Cousins becomes available. The $180M quarterback isn’t just another passer; he’s a calculated, proven leader with playoff poise. When he suited up in Week 1 against the Steelers inside the Benz, Cousins was barely ten months removed from a torn Achilles. Yet, in Week 2, against the Eagles’ defense, Cousins carved them up for 241 yards, 2 touchdowns, and zero turnovers. His 117.2 passer rating wasn’t just clean. It was commanding.

While this new speculation dominates headlines, Moore is also recalibrating the offense from within. Taysom Hill—his expected Swiss Army knife—is still easing back from ACL rehab, working off to the side in a non-contact role. Tight end Foster Moreau also remains sidelined. These aren’t just injury updates—they’re strategic setbacks.

So, where does this leave the Saints? NFL insider Ian Rapoport may have said it best: “There are so many paths that lead to Rattler. The only path to Shough starting is that he clearly outperforms everyone for the next three weeks. And that feels like a long shot.” Whether Moore trusts comfort or potential may determine the Saints’ fate, but time and patience are running thin.