“Fat as Hell”: Saints’ Cameron Jordan Doesn’t Hold Back to Ridicule Trent Williams, Tristan Wirfs

Defensive end Cameron Jordan just delivered playful trash talk on his podcast this week. The New Orleans Saints player didn’t hesitate to roast two of the NFL’s most respected offensive tackles: Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs.

On the Off the Edge podcast, Cameron Jordan poked fun at Williams and Wirfs. In his view, many linemen are perceived as athletic when that’s not the case. When the San Francisco 49ers O-tackle Williams’ name came up, Jordan shared a blunt take.

“No, he’s hella strong, though, and he makes hella highlights off of getting to the second level,” he said. “He’s a dog.”

However, his comments about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs were even more blunt.

“He’s fat as hell. Stop,” he said. “Shout out to Tristan Warffs for being a hell of an offensive tackle. The only one that you could say was athletic was probably Terron Armstead.”

Jordan’s tone made it clear this was locker-room humor, and he didn’t mean any disrespect.

This is a developing story…

