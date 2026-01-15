brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

“Fat as Hell”: Saints’ Cameron Jordan Doesn’t Hold Back to Ridicule Trent Williams, Tristan Wirfs

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 14, 2026 | 10:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

“Fat as Hell”: Saints’ Cameron Jordan Doesn’t Hold Back to Ridicule Trent Williams, Tristan Wirfs

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 14, 2026 | 10:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Defensive end Cameron Jordan just delivered playful trash talk on his podcast this week. The New Orleans Saints player didn’t hesitate to roast two of the NFL’s most respected offensive tackles: Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Off the Edge podcast, Cameron Jordan poked fun at Williams and Wirfs. In his view, many linemen are perceived as athletic when that’s not the case. When the San Francisco 49ers O-tackle Williams’ name came up, Jordan shared a blunt take.

“No, he’s hella strong, though, and he makes hella highlights off of getting to the second level,” he said. “He’s a dog.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his comments about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs were even more blunt.

“He’s fat as hell. Stop,” he said. “Shout out to Tristan Warffs for being a hell of an offensive tackle. The only one that you could say was athletic was probably Terron Armstead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan’s tone made it clear this was locker-room humor, and he didn’t mean any disrespect.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved