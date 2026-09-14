“Fire Her”: Mike Tomlin’s Son Tells Saints Rookie to Cut Ties With Fiancée After She Publicly Posted About His Suspension

Brock Rechsteiner’s six‑game suspension was only the beginning of his troubles. The undrafted Saints rookie wide receiver, sidelined for violating the NFL‑NFLPA performance‑enhancing substances policy, suddenly found his personal life dragged into the spotlight after a joking social‑media post from his fiancée, Neva Clark.

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Neva Clark posted a video on X saying, “When all I wanna do is film WAG content, but my fiancé decided to get suspended from the NFL for 6 weeks.” The clip quickly went viral, drawing criticism from fans and a blunt response from Dino Tomlin, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

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“HE NEED TO FIRE HER A** RIGHT NOW,” Tomlin commented, sparking debate about whether Clark’s post crossed a line.

Clark later clarified that her video was meant as a joke, but the backlash highlighted the scrutiny that comes with being part of NFL “WAG culture.” For Rechsteiner, the timing was especially sensitive as he and Clark had been together six years before getting engaged in April 2026, just as he began chasing a roster spot in New Orleans.

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After going undrafted, Rechsteiner attended rookie minicamps with the Titans and Saints before signing with New Orleans. His suspension applies even if another team picks him up, meaning he must serve the full six‑game ban before debuting in the regular season.

Football isn’t his only path. Rechsteiner is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and cousin of WWE star Bron Breakker. He signed an NIL deal in 2025 signaling plans to pursue wrestling once his football career ends. “I want to pursue football as long as I can… but once I’m done, I’ll get into wrestling too,” he told Fox8live.

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For now, though, Dino Tomlin’s sharp comment has ensured that the conversation around Rechsteiner and Clark won’t fade quietly—even if her post was meant in jest.