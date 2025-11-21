Kellen Moore and the Saints Face $13 Million Concern as Veteran WR’s Release Delayed

For the New Orleans Saints, a simple roster move has become a $13 million headache, putting their offensive plans on an unexpected hold. Head coach Kellen Moore told everyone on Wednesday, November 19, that their wide receiver Brandin Cooks wanted to be out. So, the team agreed and announced his departure. However, there is a roadblock.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter claimed that there have been some complications in modifying his two-year $13 million contract. His release would have given them a choice to bring in a new receiver. But, they have to put their moves on hold for now. It might take some more days for the issue to get resolved.

“He asked to be released. So his contract was kind of adjusted just to make it something that benefited both parties. He was awesome about it,” Kellen Moore said earlier. “Obviously, this is a personal thing.”

Cooks’ contract had incentives for receptions, receiving touchdowns, playing time, and receiving yards. However, he did not reach any of them. In 10 games (3 starts) this season, he has 19 receptions for 165 yards, but has failed to score. He has already played for five teams in his 12-year career, but this is the first time he has been released. If Cooks is not claimed on waivers, he will become a free agent. Even though his production is down this season, he is still fast, dependable (no fumbles in the last two years), and has playoff experience.

Kellen Moore promoted receiver Kevin Austin Jr. from the practice squad as Cooks’ replacement. Receivers Chris Olave and Mason Tipton are the only true speed options left. They also have Devaughn Vele, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound beast. But they also need more options, and it has made their draft choices clear.

The Saints would go for receivers next year, while Cooks would be hoping to sign with a Super Bowl contender. There are three favorite teams.

Kellen Moore’s receiver wants to go for glory

Brandin Cooks has some rare NFL records that show how steady and productive he has been. He is the only player in NFL history with three straight 1,000-yard seasons on three different teams. He also has a 1,000-yard season with four different teams. After the Saints released him, Cooks became an option for playoff teams that need more speed or experience.

The three teams that make the most sense are the Rams, the Patriots, and the Bills.

Cooks had one of the best seasons of his career with the Rams. In 2018, he had 1,204 yards and helped them reach the Super Bowl that year. Because he already knows the system and succeeded in it, the Rams would be a natural landing spot. They still have strong top receivers, but they need more depth, and Cooks could help them right away.

A return to the Pats is possible, but not as likely. Cooks played there in 2017 and scored 7 touchdowns. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl that season. The fit does make sense, but the Patriots are rebuilding and want to develop their young receivers. Cooks could help, but the timing may not match what the Patriots want to do.

The Buffalo Bills look like a very realistic option. Their wide receiver group has dealt with injuries and changes over the last two seasons. Quarterback Josh Allen loves throwing deep, and Cooks is still very strong in that role. Buffalo needs a steady, veteran receiver who can get open, stretch the field, and make the offense smoother. Because the Bills are trying to win now, adding Cooks makes a lot of sense.

While Cooks looks for a Super Bowl contender, the Saints are left to solve a receiving puzzle he was once a key piece of.