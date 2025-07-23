Kellen Moore Moves Quickly to Replace 12-Year Veteran After 3 Saints Players Retired

First-year head coach Kellen Moore had been tasked with reconfiguring a depth chart featuring new starters at quarterback after Derek Carr retired, as training camp is scheduled to commence July 23 across dual sites in Metairie and Irvine. Moore’s schemes are centered around the D-Line after last season’s weakness, finishing near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now he has the opportunity to shop at the free agency.

New Orleans faced a rather unexpected roster void following the unexpected retirement of Tyrann Mathieu and the departure of multiple veteran contributors. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints are working to sign veteran safety Julian Blackmon following Tyrann Mathieu’s retirement. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported, “The #Saints are working to sign free agent safety Julian Blackmon as a Honey Badger replacement, per sources.” Fowler added, “Nothing done but sides have been in talks. With Tyrann Mathieu retiring, Blackmon is one of the best safeties still available.”

Mathieu hung up his cleats on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the Saints and starting all 51 games. He announced his retirement on Instagram, writing, “I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way.” Tyrann Mathieu’s impact went far beyond the field during his time in New Orleans. His locker room dynamics are clear as he wrote, “To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you.” A hometown star and LSU product, he spent his final three NFL seasons with the Saints and has served as the soul of the secondary since 2022. In 12 seasons, Mathieu stacked 228 tackles, 10 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was a first-team All-Pro three times.

Now, it may be Julian Blackmon’s time. The 26-year-old safety, drafted by the Colts in the third round in 2020, played in 66 games across five seasons. Blackmon totaled 300 tackles, 10 interceptions, 21 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave him a +73.5 grade in coverage last year. Despite that strong showing, Blackmon remained unsigned through March and into July.

Indianapolis moved on quickly, investing $60 million in Camryn Bynum early in free agency. While the Panthers hosted Blackmon for a visit, no deal came together. But now, with the Saints looking to stabilize the back end and fill the void left by Mathieu, Blackmon appears to be a natural candidate. His age, production, and versatility could help him step into one of the most demanding jobs on New Orleans’ defense.

Kellen Moore’s struggling O-line

The Saints are falling fast while their division rivals surge ahead. ESPN’s 2025 roster rankings under the category “Best projected starting lineups” placed New Orleans at the very bottom. Analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder reviewed all 32 teams. Their consensus was clear — the Saints own the worst roster in the NFL.

The biggest concern remains at quarterback. With Derek Carr’s sudden retirement, coach Kellen Moore turns to 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough, who recently bagged a fully guaranteed contract. Clay noted, “Second-round rookie Tyler Shough is the best bet to emerge as a viable starter, and perhaps he’ll be more pro-ready than most first-year QBs, considering he’s 25 years old.” Shough’s age and experience offer hope, even though he might not be Moore’s first choice. Still, the depth chart behind him — Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener — leaves little confidence.

Concerns extend to Moore’s offensive scheme. For example, once thriving under Shane Steichen in 2022, Jalen Hurts dazzled with deep throws like his 45-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith. But under Moore in 2024, the spark dimmed. In Week 1 against Green Bay, Hurts completed just 2-of-7 deep passes with two picks despite his short-pass accuracy.

Seth Walder points to an offensive line under construction. Rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. takes over the blindside, and Taliese Fuaga moves to his natural spot on the right. But the foundation remains shaky. Walder cautioned, “If he (Fuaga) can improve, and if Banks can be decent in Year 1, the Saints could be looking at a long future with their tackles in place. Those are big ifs, though.”

All the bets have been hedged against Moore, and fans are curious to see if he has what it takes to turn the tables.