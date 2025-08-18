Kellen Moore Quietly Plans For QB Draft as National Reporter Confirms Saints’ Internal Tyler Shough Stance

The Saints were chasing eight points, out of rhythm, on an off day. But someone had to hold the leash. That’s when #2 led a dramatic comeback. Spencer Rattler had the ball in his hands with under three minutes to play, and he refused to blink. Snap after snap, he kept the chains moving, slipping short darts to his receivers and even pulling it down himself when the pocket collapsed. Every yard felt heavier, every second tighter.

He managed to put Jacksonville’s defense on its heels. Mason Tipton and Dante Pettis kept the chains moving, and suddenly New Orleans was inside the red zone with less than half a minute to play. Tyler Shough stood on the sideline, helmet on, watching the drama unfold. More like gulping down the pro football intensity.

Then came the strike. Out of the shotgun, Rattler spotted Pettis breaking free on the left and zipped a ball right into his hands. Pettis split the defense for the 20-yard touchdown, and the Dome erupted. No hesitation from Rattler on the two-point try either — he tucked the ball, darted to the right edge, and muscled across the goal line to tie it at 17. Just like that, the Saints’ quarterback battle had its defining moment. Or you’d think so.

Chris Simms, in conversation with Mike Florio, spoke of the unwritten rule: “Even the fact that he [Rattler] played yesterday [against the Jags]. Did some good things. But the fact that he played the whole game… I don’t think that’s what you do with a guy you’re about to name your starting quarterback.” And, as a matter of fact, Shough continues to earn reps in practice, waiting for his moment in the QB battle. Now, where Chris thinks it is a rubber stamp, Shough as QB1 in New Orleans.

Florio’s here to rub the salt on the wound further for Rattler’s position. “And like the Browns, the Saints are a team that may be in position after this year [in 2026] to go out and invest a high pick in a quarterback. They want to see what they have on the roster before they make that decision.”

That’s a subtle but clear hint that the Saints aren’t ruling out taking a rookie superstar in the first round of the 2026 draft. Everything is still up in the air, but that’s a clever way of keeping their options open without jeopardizing what they already have.

Well, the coaching staff has shown confidence in the WR-QB chemistry of Tipton and Rattler in the preseason so far. There are clear indications that HC Kellen Moore is already eyeing next year’s draft to find a first-round quarterback.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

After all, Shough was their new trend-setter under the new HC’s reign. As Florio highlighted, “It’s the highest they’ve made an investment in a draft pick for a quarterback in the common draft since Archie Manning. They did use a first-round supplemental pick on Dave Wilson. But during the regular draft…the only time they’ve used a higher pick on a quarterback was Archie Manning.” And now, Shough is the 2nd-round, 40th overall pick.

So, no wonder the belief in him is real.

This trust and guarded optimism have created an open QB competition. The Saints’ strategy under Moore is competition, patience, and planning for all scenarios. They’re letting their current QBs compete with each other… That only means, one will be chalked out when the 2026 pick comes in, if Florio’s words stand true in the future.

The Saints are riding on Tyler Shough high!

Just when, it seemed like one Spencer Rattler piece has sealed the QB battle… The NFL on NBC show sheds light on the obvious, that many were ignoring. The message here is that the Saints are committed to Tyler Shough. As Mike Florio put it, “They believe in Tyler Shough, they want to see what he has, and they want to get him developed.”

This is not a “throw him to the wolves” deal. Tyler Shough is receiving plenty of reps, all-in on development, and even coaching by legends such as Drew Brees. Coach Moore knows the rookie season can be a rollercoaster, particularly with the turnover on the offense last year. But they want to see his promise come out, trading nurturing growth with competitive pressure that keeps everyone on edge.

Moreover, Shough’s camp couldn’t have scripted a better August. What started as Rattler’s job to lose is now drifting into coin-flip territory, with the rookie showing just enough flashes to make New Orleans wonder if the ceiling might be higher than they expected this quickly.

As ESPN’s Katherine Terrell put it, “None of those things mean Shough will be guaranteed the starting job. But it could tip the scales in his favor if the competition is that close.” Add in the contract structure, his age, and his draft slot, and the Saints have plenty of reasons to want him on the field sooner rather than later.

The preseason outing against the Jags was just one side of it. The other side, maybe, the Broncos outing before taking on Cardinals in week 1. Terrell noted that “Shough’s momentum carried into California,” where he looked sharp in both scrimmage and preseason play. So, do they roll with Rattler’s polish or gamble on Shough’s upside now rather than later?