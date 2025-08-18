Kellen Moore & Spencer Rattler Assign Blame for Saints Mistake Amid 2-Word Update on QB1 Decision

Only in August do you get the first tie since 1972… and still leave the stadium with everyone talking about something else entirely. But rather than fixating on “the first tie in 53 years,” the spotlight snapped to one sequence: Spencer Rattler’s interception on a familiar call, and who Kellen Moore and Rattler assigned the blame to afterwards.

Spencer Rattler didn’t duck away from the question, and neither did Kellen Moore. As Mike Triplett reported, both admitted the pick came on a concept they’d run “multiple times,” with Moore conceding it was “probably one too many.” They thought the slant look was there, but Mason Tipton read it differently. That’s what cost them.

The play took place in the fourth quarter, with the Saints down by eight. Rattler was driving the Saints downfield. He threw the ball to Mason Tipton when Jacksonville corner Keni-H Lovely, who read it clean, jumped the slant, and took it back 27 yards. It was the Jaguars’ only interception of the day. So, where did the blame land? On second-year wideout Tipton, despite finishing with six grabs for 100 yards. Both Moore and Rattler said he was “not on the same page.” Don’t worry, it’s not a career ender. One little critique about route timing and alignment on that specific slant.

However, with the offense clicking, Rattler found Dante Pettis for a touchdown with 27 seconds on the clock, trimming the deficit to 17–15. His scramble on the 2-point try pulled the Saints even, securing a 17–17 draw with Jacksonville on Sunday.

More than anything, credit goes to the defense: Jacksonville corner Keni-H Lovely. As for Tipton, he shouldn’t worry about it too much. Just a week earlier, Tipton ripped a 54-yard score against the Chargers. That explosion put him firmly on the staff’s radar. So when Moore and Rattler flagged him for being off on the slant, it wasn’t a takedown so much as quality control: they know he can flip games with big plays, but at this level every inch on a route matters.

And Spencer? There’s a layer behind his frustration. His rookie year was not too smooth. 1,317 yards, 4 TDs, 5 picks, and a 40.3 QBR in 2024. But it came during a churn of moving parts around him. Now he’s in Kellen Moore’s system, and things can be completely different. Even though Tipton was not on the same page, the INT would fall upon Rattler in the stat line. And in the middle of a QB battle, he can’t afford that.

The two-word QB1 ‘update’ from Kellen Moore

“We’ll see.” That was Moore’s response when pressed on naming a QB1. Two words that leave the competition wide open after the 17–17 draw. He pointed out that Tyler Shough opened the game with three first-half points, while Rattler took the reins late.

The stakes couldn’t be clearer. With Derek Carr’s spring retirement shaking up the depth chart, New Orleans has been in full evaluation mode since camp kicked off. Moore’s crew invested a premium pick on Shough at 40th overall back in April and has let the rookie and Rattler share the spotlight through the first two games.

The crazy part? Through two preseason games, each quarterback has delivered a standout moment. In the opener against the Chargers, Shough bounced back from a pick-six with a 54-yard touchdown to Tipton, finishing 15-of-22 for 165 yards (1 TD, 1 INT), while Rattler went 7-of-11 for 53 yards.

Now flip the switch against the Jaguars. Rattler took over and delivered a late touchdown and two-point conversion, finishing 18-of-24 for 199 yards. They’re putting on a show, and it almost feels like neither of them deserves a ‘QB2’ tag.

The decision? We’ll find out the answer soon. One more preseason game at home against the Broncos, plus a week of practice tape, will give him the insight he needs before the Sept. 7 opener against Arizona. Until then, the clearest sign may be how coach and quarterback tackled one difficult throw: together.