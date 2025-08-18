Kellen Moore Trades Saints’ Veteran & Strips Bare Bones Position for $1.3M Boost

The Jacksonville Jaguars just pulled off one of the more bizarre trades of the preseason, snatching up Khalen Saunders from the New Orleans Saints. The timing couldn’t be weirder — Saunders actually started for the Saints in today’s preseason game against Jacksonville before getting shipped to the team he was trying to beat.

Tom Pelissero broke the news with his signature efficiency: “Trade! The #Saints are sending veteran DT Khalen Saunders to the #Jaguars, per sources. Saunders started for New Orleans in today’s preseason game against Jacksonville … and now is joining them.” The absurdity of facing a team in the afternoon and joining them by evening showcases just how fluid NFL rosters become during preseason chaos.

Khalen Saunders brought legitimate pedigree to this trade. The Western Illinois product entered the league as Kansas City‘s third-round pick in 2019, collecting two Super Bowl rings during his four seasons with the Chiefs. His resume includes 68 career games and 32 starts, proving he’s more than just a roster filler. The Saints recognized his value when they signed him to a three-year, $14.5 million contract in March 2023.

His New Orleans tenure produced memorable moments that transcended typical defensive tackle highlights. Last season against Kansas City, Saunders intercepted a pass and rumbled 37 yards downfield, showcasing athleticism that doesn’t show up on traditional stat sheets. The Saints even utilized his versatility by deploying him as a fullback in jumbo packages, where he logged 16 offensive snaps in 2023. But circumstances shifted dramatically this offseason. New Orleans traded for Davon Godchaux and installed Brandon Staley’s 3-4 defensive scheme, pushing Saunders into a backup nose tackle role. His starting position evaporated as the Saints pivoted toward their new defensive identity. The renegotiated contract that dropped his salary to $1.3 million hinted at his diminished role within the organization.

General Manager Mickey Loomis has consistently resisted rebuilding philosophies, making this trade particularly intriguing. With Saunders entering his contract’s final year, the Saints maximized his trade value before potentially losing him for nothing. The move suggests New Orleans might be more flexible with roster construction than previously believed. Jacksonville gains a proven veteran who understands playoff pressure and championship culture. Saunders will compete immediately for snaps in the Jaguars’ defensive rotation, bringing Super Bowl experience to a team with postseason aspirations.

The updated New Orleans Saints’ 90-man roster before the Jaguars preseason game now reflects one less defensive tackle as the organization continues reshaping its identity under new leadership.

Saints roster battles intensify with brutal position fights ahead

The New Orleans Saints’ practice facility has become a revolving door this week, with over a dozen free agents cycling through tryouts while the team prepared for joint sessions with the Rams. After returning home from Los Angeles, the Saints faced Jacksonville in Sunday’s preseason clash with significantly different personnel than just seven days ago. The quarterback competition remains fluid despite Spencer Rattler maintaining his edge over rookie Tyler Shough. Jake Haener holds the third spot while Hunter Dekkers got waived again, though he’ll likely return to the practice squad similar to R.J. Barrett‘s developmental path from previous seasons. Sunday’s performance could permanently flip the Rattler-Shough dynamic.

Running back depth presents Kellen Moore with familiar decisions. Alvin Kamara anchors the position, but the backup battle remains wide open between Kendre Miller, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and others. Edwards-Helaire’s blitz pickup reliability might give him the advantage, especially considering Moore typically carries only three running backs from his coaching history. The tight end situation depends heavily on injury recoveries. Both Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau remain on PUP lists with knee issues, opening opportunities for players like Treyton Welch, who impressed significantly in the preseason opener. Juwan Johnson leads the group, but depth behind him remains uncertain until the injured veterans return.

Rookie left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. has seized control of his position after limited but impressive starting snaps. The Saints learned quickly that Dillon Radunz doesn’t belong at tackle after last week’s experiment went sideways. Landon Young provides decent backup insurance. Competition intensifies as 37 players fight for their football lives with roster cuts approaching fast.