Kellen Moore’s Tyler Shough Decision Backfires After Saints Cut Ties With QB

By the time Tyler Shough was dapping up NFL execs this spring, he wasn’t walking in as your average rookie. The guy’s almost 26. Older than a few backups already on their second deals. But Kellen Moore didn’t budge when he drafted him this offseason. Because when you make a 25-year-old draft pick, you better believe his ability far exceeds anyone else in the picture. He saw a diamond in the rough, polished enough to say, “Let’s take the shot.” He kinda missed with that.

Because what Moore may have mistaken for polish… might’ve just been glass. As the training camp progresses, there’s a growing sense that the Saints’ newest quarterback project isn’t going according to script. Jeff Duncan brought to light a training camp highlight that might be enough to make Kellen Moore think, ‘I messed up.’ “Tyler Shough might have overseen/directed the worst 2-minute drive in the history of the NFL during situational work late in the practice,” he said. How bad could it possibly have been for Duncan to say ‘in the history of the NFL’? Not a good look.

Yeah, that drive might’ve made the headlines, but it wasn’t the only negative highlight. On Day 4 of camp, the reporters called it like they saw it: every quarterback in the Saints’ rotation had their issues, but Shough’s accuracy struggles were especially glaring. During 7-on-7s, balls sailed high, timing was off, and decisions felt rushed. Spencer Rattler, on the other hand? Confident and composed. With QB1 reps up for grabs, this can change everything.

Scouts were already side-eyeing Shough before the draft even happened. Wonky mechanics under pressure, slow reads, and a tendency to panic and bolt from the pocket when things got dicey. His footwork looked messy on tape, and he didn’t exactly give off “calm under fire.”

Most draft grades had him in that gray area: maybe a serviceable backup, maybe a long-term project, but definitely not a starter. And now, a few practices in, it’s fair to wonder: were those concerns less pre-draft noise… and more of a preview? That’s a big red flag in a Kellen Moore offense, where rhythm and timing are everything. If your QB’s already scrambling before the play even develops, the whole system falls apart before it even gets started.

It’s not just the ability, either. At Texas Tech, the man just couldn’t escape injuries. A broken collarbone in 2021, another in 2022, then a fractured fibula in 2023. Over five seasons, he only managed to start 21 games total, barely four a year. So, did Kellen Moore make the right decision? Time will tell. But did he make a wrong decision when he cut Hunter Dekkers? Absolutely.

Hunter Dekkers could’ve been the safe bet Kellen Moore passed over

The Saints made a big bet on Tyler Shough, fair enough. But quietly waiving Hunter Dekkers? Let’s just say…it has raised eyebrows. Dekkers is only 23 and was coming off a legit comeback season at Iowa Western, where he threw for 3,000+ yards, dropped 32 touchdowns, and hit over 64% of his passes. Not too shabby, huh?

Oh, this guy also led the Big 12 in attempts, completions, and completion percentage back in 2022 at Iowa State. Dude’s played under pressure, made smart reads, and kept his cool. So yeah, seeing him cut this early while Shough’s struggling through camp? It’s hard not to wonder if the Saints pulled the plug on the wrong QB.

Remember when we talked about how Shough lacks that situational awareness? That’s exactly where Hunter thrives. He hit on 66.2% of his third-down throws and posted a 147.85 passer rating in the red zone inside the opponent’s 20. That’s big-time situational efficiency. This is exactly the kind of poise and execution the Saints have been missing when drives stall near the goal line.

The worst part? Dekkers actually turned some heads during minicamp before the real QB battle even kicked off. He was making crisp reads, staying cool under pressure, and already showing he had a handle on Kellen Moore’s notoriously wordy offense. Then, when Jake Haener tweaked his oblique and missed time, it looked like Dekkers was the next man up. So, yeah, letting that go while riding the rollercoaster with Shough? That’s a gamble. A not-so-calculated risk.