Saints Legend, Who Never Won Against Chiefs, Issues Strong Patrick Mahomes Message Before Training Camp

There are NFL franchises that earn respect, others that are somehow always forgotten, and then there’s that one team everyone just can’t seem to figure out. We’re obviously talking about the Kansas City Chiefs. Year after year, no matter the odds, no matter the injuries, they somehow win. Coaches game-plan around them, analysts doubt them, and fans of every other team cross their fingers for their downfall.

And just when you think this might be the season they fall off? They’re back in the Super Bowl, confetti and all. As we approach training camp and players shake off the offseason rust, a surprising message has surfaced from an 8x Pro Bowler. And if you’re a New Orleans Saints fan, well… you might want to sit down for this one.

In a recent appearance on NFL Live, Saints DE Cameron Jordan said, “Every year we look for reasons why they won’t win, but for some reason the Chiefs only know how to win.” We all know it probably breaks his heart saying this about the Chiefs—considering his record against them. The man probably still wakes up thinking about Travis Kelce on 3rd and 8. We’re talking about a guy who’s built a career on toughness, grit, and talking that talk. So, when he starts giving love to the enemy? Yeah, that’s big.

This wasn’t some throwaway quote either. It felt real. Like, ‘I’ve seen the light and it’s Mahomes-shaped’ real. It’s that moment when even the proudest competitor has to nod and say, ‘Okay… these dudes are legit.’ If you’re a Saints fan, you might wince. But if you’re a football fan? You can’t help but agree with him. Because when someone like Cam Jordan says this about another team? The team isn’t just good—it’s problematic.

And hey, if anyone knows the pain of trying (and failing) to slow down the Chiefs, it’s Cam Jordan. The man’s a future Hall of Famer, a Saints legend, and one of the most consistent DEs of the last decade—but against the Chiefs? Let’s just say the results have been…rather humbling.

In four career games vs. the Chiefs, Jordan is sitting on a goose egg in the win column. Not one victory. He’s got 11 total tackles and a single fumble recovery to his name. No sacks. Zero. That’s six solo tackles, five assists, and a whole lot of film he probably doesn’t revisit unless absolutely necessary.

Even in 2024, when the Saints met KC again, the outcome was more of the same. Jordan finished with just two tackles, and the Saints added another loss to the ledger. For a guy with 121.5 career sacks and eight Pro Bowls under his belt, it’s like the football gods hit “nope” every time he steps onto the field with Mahomes & Co.

So when Cam speaks on the Chiefs with that rare combo of honesty and defeat in his voice? It hits different. Because if he’s ready to acknowledge their dominance, maybe the rest of us should too. As for the Saints, yes, it’s been daunting against the Chiefs. For a long, long time. But this season? Well, things might be a little different.

Training Camp Hopes Run High in New Orleans

Sure, Cam Jordan might’ve tossed some flowers the Chiefs’ way, but don’t get it twisted—he’s not waving the white flag. The man’s still as locked in as ever, and he’s already looking at this next stretch like it’s the prelude to war. The Saints are heading into the training camp next week, and if you know Cam, you know he’s not wasting a single rep or day.

“That’s what these last four weeks are about,” he said recently. “Take this time, reset mentally and physically — because the real push starts soon.” Translation? He’s already eyeing the trenches, the grind, the second wind of a career that all but refuses to slow down. For all the love (and respect) he gave Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jordan’s not here for moral victories. He’s here to put a final stamp on a Hall of Fame résumé—and 2025 might be his last, and best shot. As for the Saints? There’s potential.

The Saints’ 2024 season didn’t exactly light up the league, but hey—there were signs of real, actual progress in New Orleans. Derek Carr quietly put together one of his cleanest campaigns in years: 3,865 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 8 picks. Not flashy, but efficient—like a quarterback who finally found the key to the Saints’ offense. His timing with Chris Olave (1,246 yards, 6 TDs) and Rashid Shaheed (921 yards, 5 TDs) started to click, and it showed. Add in Alvin Kamara looking more like the Alvin Kamara again with 1,289 total yards, and suddenly this offense started to resemble something that can work. It wasn’t perfect, but it felt like the foundation of something real.

The defence wasn’t bad either. They gave up just 19.7 points per game last season, good for seventh in the league, and that wasn’t by accident. Even in his 14th year, Cam Jordan kept the motor running, racking up 6 sacks. Meanwhile, Bryan Bresee went from “promising rookie” to full-on disruptor, piling up 8 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in a breakout 2024.

And it didn’t stop up front. Tyrann Mathieu was still flying around the secondary like it’s 2019, and Pete Werner looked like the guy who’d finally taken the defensive mic—literally and figuratively. This isn’t a roster banking on hype or hoping for a miracle. The pieces are there, the foundation is solid, and if they stay healthy, the Saints’ defence could be one of the toughest outs in the league.

The Saints might not have figured out how to stop the Chiefs yet, but it feels like every loss was building towards this moment. And 2025? It’s got “revenge tour” written all over it. If this really is the home stretch of Jordan’s career, you just know he’s eyeing one thing: finally putting Mahomes on the ground and walking off like it’s personal.