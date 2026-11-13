Love Pours In From Tyler Shough’s Wife & More As Saints Star Announces Major Personal News

Some relationships grow alongside an NFL career, surviving college days, team changes, and the demands of life on the road. For one longtime couple, that journey has now reached a major milestone, and the announcement has brought an outpouring of love from friends, fans, and fellow Saints connections.

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New Orleans tight end Noah Fant is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Avree Anderson. Anderson shared the news on Instagram on Friday, revealing that the former first-round pick had proposed two weeks earlier.

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“Two weeks ago @nrfant pulled off the best surprise of all time. will forever be on ☁️9️⃣♾️,” Anderson wrote.

The post featured pictures of the couple dressed in black, with Anderson showing off her engagement ring. The announcement quickly received congratulatory messages, including one from Jordan Shough, wife of Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

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“Congrats!!!” Jordan commented, joining several others celebrating the couple’s news.

Tessa Van Winkle, an American beach volleyball player and former UCLA athlete, also shared her excitement.

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“AHHH LOVE LOVE LOVE😍😍😍 congratulations!! So happy for you both.”

Another commenter captured the excitement surrounding the proposal, writing, “Literally the sweetest, most genuine proposal/reaction I’ve captured 🥹😍 congrats again, you two! 🤍She’s a fianceeeeeee 💍✨”

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“My babbbbyyyy!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ 💍💍💍. Still crying over it!” A fan commented under the post.

“BABBBYYYYYYY!!!!!! So endlessly happy for you!!!!!! Love y’all sooo much !!! Congrats to my lil love birds ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan commented.

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Fant and Anderson went public with their relationship in 2018 while both were at the University of Iowa.

They have remained together through his transition from college football to the NFL, including stops with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals.

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Anderson has also built a career of her own in the wellness space. She founded Body Talk, a Pilates-focused movement brand, and has spoken about how her personal experience with mindful movement inspired the venture. In a 2024 interview with VoyageDenver, she discussed building the business around individualized Pilates sessions and helping clients connect with their bodies.

Meanwhile, Fant is in his first season with New Orleans after signing a multi-year contract in March. The Broncos selected him 20th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he spent his first three seasons in Denver before joining Seattle in 2022. He played for Cincinnati in 2025, recording 34 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

In seven games with the Saints in 2026, Fant has caught 12 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns. He has worked alongside Juwan Johnson in New Orleans’ tight end room, contributing as both a receiver and a blocker.

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While Fant continues to settle into his new team, his latest personal milestone has given Saints fans another reason to celebrate. And judging by the response to Anderson’s announcement, plenty of people are cheering the couple on as they begin this next chapter.