“My Fiancé Decided to Get Suspended From the NFL”: Ex-Saints Rookie Brock Rechsteiner’s Partner Neva Clark Reacts to Punishment News

One moment, Brock Rechsteiner was focused on making his mark as a New Orleans Saints rookie. The next, suspension news and a roster cut had him and his fiancée, Neva Clark, dealing with an unexpected turn in his NFL journey. However, in between all this, his fiancée, Neva Clark, had the most hilarious reaction to all this.

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“When all I wanna do is film WAG content, but my Fiancé decided to get suspended from the NFL for 6 weeks,” Clark wrote in a video.

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Wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner is coming off a three-season stint in college football representing Jacksonville State (2023-2025), where he racked up 629 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 37 games.

The Saints saw Rechsteiner as a fit for their team and signed the 23-year-old WR on May 12. This was after he went unselected in the NFL Draft and was called by the Saints for rookie camp on a tryout basis, similar to how undrafted Diego Pavia was invited by the Baltimore Ravens.

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Following his trials in the Saints rookie camp, which took place from May 8 to May 9, 2026, Rechsteiner seemed confident about his output.

“I believe I can play at this level. I think I proved today that I can hang with these guys. I just want to make the team,” Rechsteiner said after the rookie minicamp.

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However, a few months later, Rechsteiner’s world turned upside down, at least with regard to his NFL career. On August 6, the NFL announced that Brock Rechsteiner was suspended for the first six games of the 2026 regular season.

According to reports, Rechsteiner violated the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy. However, the details or name of the exact substance are yet to be revealed.

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But since the ban was announced in early August, league rules permitted him to continue practicing throughout training camp and playing in preseason games. Rechsteiner’s lone catch of the preseason came as a 5-yard gain during the Saints’ 34-0 preseason finale blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on August 23.

Following the suspension, Rechsteiner received another blow on August 30, the final 53-man roster deadline day, as the New Orleans Saints waived the 23-year-old WR. Whether the release was due to his suspension or his offseason growth remains to be seen.

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But the Saints’ decision somewhat affected Rechsteiner’s fiancée, Neva Clark’s plans for the 2026 season.

Rechsteiner and Clark grew up together and reportedly started dating in October 2019. They were even together through the wide receiver’s college football career at Jacksonville State University, with Clark often supporting him from the sidelines.

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Shortly before the 2026 NFL Draft, on April 14, Rechsteiner proposed to Clark, and the couple shared the update in a joint Instagram post.

“I get to marry the love of my life!!” Clark captioned the post.

With the 2026 season being Brock Rechsteiner’s rookie year in the NFL, Neva Clark was excited to join other WAGs of the New Orleans Saints. However, after Rechsteiner’s release, Clark seemingly expressed her displeasure with the update.