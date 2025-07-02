Saints News: Alvin Kamara Sends Clear Message on ‘Hustle’ After Broncos Trade Link

The Saints are turning a page, and Alvin Kamara is very much in the thick of it. With Kellen Moore bringing a jolt of new energy as head coach, players are resetting mentally and physically. Kamara, one of the few remaining veterans from the Saints’ 2020 playoff run, summed it up plainly: “Nobody likes losing, especially losing year after year… It’s just more hunger.” He admitted it’s been an adjustment. “I’ve got to kind of train my mind to not look at how things used to be done.” Moore is emphasizing execution in situational football, and he’s asking veterans like Kamara to buy in quickly.

Still, doubts are there. Despite coming from a strong season, his impact on the team’s play remains a question. Add that to not having made the Pro Bowl since 2021, and the doubts get stronger and stronger. Sure, he’s been in the league for 8 seasons and has showcased what he’s capable of, but he’s also turning 30 in a few days. Meaning that even his age is catching up to him now.

But simply stating the fact that he’s getting older is not the right factor to judge him as a player. While his form hasn’t been what it was since the 2o2o season, where he recorded his best career stats. It feels like a comeback is en route. It was in 2020 that he rushed for 932 yards and scored 16 touchdowns while he received 756 yards and effected 5 touchdowns. And posting similar figures in the previous season, he rushed for 950 yards and received 543 yards, his best figures in the past 3 years.

Even though he did not score as many touchdowns as he did during the 2020 season, Kamara is looking good once again. This time, he’s sending the message out loud on his Instagram… Especially for the naysayers to see it. Posting a picture of him driving a car, he wrote, “Don’t cry… Keep hustling.” Signalling to his fans that he’s not done and there’s more to come from Alvin as a Saint. Despite his trade rumors to the Denver Broncos. And though the upcoming season may pose new challenges because of his age, the Saints will be low-key glad that he’s hustling.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@alvinkamara

After all, they will be relying on Kamara to carry their offense. A weak offense, so to speak. A rookie quarterback in Tyler Shough, a limited receiving corps, and a shallow offensive depth. There are too many questions and very few answers to their situation. And if the previous season was a trailer to Kamara’s hustle, then fans will be queuing up to look at what he has to offer this season.

Even though Kamara alone can have only so much impact, it will be huge if he somehow manages to take the Saints to the playoffs with the limited support that he has at this moment. Keeping in mind, we don’t know how Shough or any other players are gonna turn up and what they’re gonna do.

As Alvin Kamara teases us with the renaissance of his playing career, which looks like a glimpse of how he was under Sean Payton. Reports suggest that, in the off chance that the Saints do trade Alvin (which would honestly be no less than self-sabotage), there could be a possible reunion.

Alvin Kamara to the Broncos might be a possibility

Alvin Kamara’s energizing performance in 2024 might not have given the Saints the impact he would’ve wanted. However, despite turning 30, an age where running backs and receivers start to have a slump, he is teasing everyone with what he can do. In 8 years, he’s accumulated 11,541 scrimmage yards and is a five-time Pro Bowler. While the Saints will be smart enough not to dump him in a trade, he still is expensive to keep around.

So, on the off chance that the Saints do think of trading him, a sports analyst has a potential team that Kamara would gladly go to. For him, the safe bet is to settle in with the Broncos. After all, Sean Payton’s there. The former coach at the Saints has spent enough time with Alvin and has also developed into the dynamic player he is. Meaning that if Kamara has to go after a resurgence, he would rather go to Payton.

CBS Sports‘ Cody Benjamin, while talking about Kamara and the hypothetical trade, said, “Kamara may be a Saints mainstay. But he’s approaching 30 with an annual injury history. And New Orleans isn’t necessarily geared to compete for meaningful wins in 2025 with a rookie coach and quarterback in Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough, respectively.”

Kamara landing in Denver might just be the perfect full-circle moment with Payton. As Cody noted, Payton knows exactly how to unleash Kamara’s dual-threat abilities. Especially in a system that needs a safety valve for a rookie QB like Bo Nix. The fit makes sense, at least on paper. And in a Broncos offense searching for big-play options, Kamara’s pass-catching chops could be a cheat code.

But until any of that actually happens, the Saints still have #41 on the roster… And that matters. Trade rumors aside, Kamara seems locked in on proving he can still carry the load. If he keeps grinding like he says he is. Then, the Saints may not just hang on to him. They might actually ride his resurgence all the way to the postseason.