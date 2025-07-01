Saints News: Tyler Shough Refuses to Rest Easy Amid Kenny Pickett Trade Decision

Tyler Shough is grinding it out! After rising from an injury-ridden year to a phenomenal final college season, the rookie QB made a spot for himself with the Saints. He threw for 3,195 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in his last year at Louisville! It would be a mistake to think the 25-year-old is running without a playbook, because he’s not. While many debated on the rookie’s resume and abilities, Shough focused on the Saints coaching staff’s rich experience with successful QBs such as Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts. He seemingly has all his strategies planned.

In a sit-down for the St. Brown Podcast, Shough explained how Head Coach Kellen Moore and others on staff have played quarterback themselves. “Scott Tolzien, he’s the quarterback coach, Doug Nussmeyer’s OC they all played quarterback in the NFL. They all kind of speak the same language,” he said. That has Shough convinced he’ll find his rhythm with the team faster than expected. Not just words and strategies, he is putting in the work too.

The IG page QB County, Tennessee, just showed a glimpse of the 6-foot-5 star sweating it out as he practiced throwing the ball and running his drills at Quarterback Training and Development Nashville. Shough also reshared the IG Story. Well, he has to keep challenging himself to level up his game until he can dispel all the rumors. And speaking of the chatter around Shough, the conversation drifts to the legendary Saints QB, Derek Carr.

Speculations about Carr’s availability after his unspecified shoulder injury had run wild for a long time. Earlier in May, he announced his retirement, which sparked another debate. This circles back to Shough, who is now the frontrunner for the Saints’ starting QB job. As seen, the rookie is making serious efforts to live up to what Carr was for the team, and seemingly even more.

As LouisianaSports .Net’s Ross Jackson explained on the Locked On Saints podcast, Shough is gaining much traction for his efforts to build a connection with the Saints fans. How to show greater loyalty than New Orleans cuisine despite former Saints WR Equanimeous St. Brown’s criticisms? It’s by winning! Well, we all heard Saints’ No. 6’s bold declaration to “die on that field” after getting drafted!

He isn’t the only one in this competition. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are in the lineup, too. But as things stand, his focus must be to secure his position with the Saints, as the trade rumors around Browns QB Kenny Pickett aren’t exactly quiet.

Are the Saints planning to acquire Kenny Pickett?

See, the chances of the Saints landing the Browns‘ star aren’t entirely out of the picture. The question is, what would lead the team to make that decision? And it has much to do with Shough. The situation with the Saints after Carr’s retirement is nothing strange. The team needs a star quarterback, and the pressure is on Shough.

Earlier, journalist and writer Conor Orr and Albert Breer explained that the Saints’ No. 6 must prove himself to be the best because the Saints can’t afford an average quarterback. Shough had a great run in college football, but it is also true that he doesn’t have experience in the pro league. Unsurprisingly, the Saints might be looking for trusted options such as Pickett!

Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura believes that Pickett might be an option and said, “He’s a former first-round pick. He is young and went 15-10 as a starter. It would be interesting, for example, if [called] down in New Orleans.” “Kellen Moore was just with him in Philly. [Moore] said that it’s not working out with Tyler Shough, maybe we need to bring him down here to be the starter and see what he has,” Zegura said.

Now, the Cleveland Browns# 8 has joined Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to enhance the offensive side of the team. If Pickett doesn’t get decent playing time and a starting job, and a similar crisis happens in New Orleans, this trade cannot be entirely ruled out. But a lot would need to fall into place for the trade to happen. However, it will depend on how things turn out, as Shough isn’t quite in the mood to give up.