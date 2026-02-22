NFL Rumors: Kellen Moore Set to Cut Ties With Saints Star Who Publicly Rejected NFL Trade Proposal

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Sep 21, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20250921_kdn_sn8_242

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Sep 21, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20250921_kdn_sn8_242

Essentials Inside The Story Saints cap crunch puts Alvin Kamara’s long-term future under real pressure

New Orleans weighs cuts, restructures, or patience as cap deadlines approach

Kamara openly prefers retirement over wearing another NFL jersey

Running back Alvin Kamara’s entire NFL career has been with the New Orleans Saints, but his future is hanging by a thread. With the franchise exceeding the projected cap space limit, it must become compliant before the March league year. Releasing the star running back may seem tempting for head coach Kellen Moore.

“New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara could be a possible salary cap cut or TRADE. Per CBS Sports,” NFL Rumors wrote on X.

As of early February, many experts have projected the Saints to be $8-10 million over the 2026 cap, which could range from $300 to $305 million. As expected, the franchise will focus on cutting down players or restructuring existing deals to meet the required amount. In 2024, the Saints extended Alvin Kamara’s stay through a two-year contract worth $24.5 million.

The deal includes $19 million in guarantees, with a current cap sitting at over $18.6 million and a similar dead cap value. If New Orleans releases him after June 1, they will create over $8 million in space. Should they trade him before that, the figure will go down to only $4 million. While keeping him till then is in the team’s best interests, but the March obligation complicates the situation.

Soon to turn 31, Kamara’s career-low production this past season could be another deciding factor. He played eleven games in 2025, totaling a career low 657 yards from scrimmage and only one touchdown. Though a trusted veteran, these were Kamar’s lowest career numbers. If we go by past trends, the Saints have mostly kept their veterans around by tweaking contracts.

Players who made it through last year’s offseason uncertainty were Cameron Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu. But what if Kamara himself wants to go elsewhere? The former Pro Bowler hasn’t played in the playoffs in six years. PFSN’s Ben Belford-Peltzman believes the Denver Broncos could be a great fit.

“Payton helped design Kamara’s most productive seasons in New Orleans,” he said. “He understands how to maximize his skill set, particularly in the passing game. If Denver wants a veteran presence who can protect a young offense and operate in multiple roles, Kamara makes sense.”

The duo worked together from 2017 to 2021, when Sean Payton was New Orleans’ head coach. With Denver possibly losing J.K. Dobbins in free agency, a mid-round draft pick in exchange may entice Kellen Moore’s team. But that may still be wishful thinking after what Alvin Kamara said about his current team.

Alvin Kamara could either play for New Orleans or retire

The Saints brought in Alvin Kamara in 2017 as a third-round pick, and he has been rocking the black and gold since. After becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, he continued to dominate the run game for the next six seasons. The NFL invited him to the Pro Bowl event every year until 2021.

Kamara echoed that trust while revealing he has no interest in leaving New Orleans. Referencing the famous Spider-Man meme, he joked that he and general manager Mickey Loomis were unsure who said what regarding the trade. Beyond football, Kamara serves as a Growth and Engagement Advisor for NASCAR in Charlotte. But while he’s in the league, there’s no other home for the RB.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints Training Camp Jul 30, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250730_kdn_la1_142

“I’ve been vocal that I don’t want to go anywhere,” Kamara said. “I’ve said it countless times, y’all know that, I think everybody knows that, the fan base knows that. At the end of the day, it’s business. I don’t go upstairs. I don’t have an office upstairs…So I don’t really sit in those meetings, I don’t know what happens up there. I’ve just got to keep my head down.”

Kamara even joked about his next plan if the Saints were to bring in a trade proposal for him. If that happens, the running back would rather retire and embrace a beach life, drinking pina coladas somewhere. In short, Alvin Kamara wants to finish his career with Kellen Moore’s team or not play at all.