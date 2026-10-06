“Not Coaching Them Well Enough”: Kellen Moore Assigns Blame for the Saints’ Loss & Sends a Clear Message to the Locker Room

Kellen Moore did not hide from the Saints’ latest loss. After New Orleans fell to Atlanta on Monday night, the head coach put the spotlight on both the coaching staff and the players while making it clear that the team’s recurring slow starts have become a problem that must be fixed. The Saints entered the game at 1-2 and were trying to mark the 20th anniversary of their return to the Superdome with a win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking after the game, Moore was asked why the team continues to struggle with its preparation and early-game execution. His response was direct:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, obviously not coaching it well enough, not executing it well enough. They came out, went right down the field, scored. We went three-and-out, and we didn’t score until the second quarter,” Moore said at the press conference.

The admission came after another difficult opening for New Orleans. Atlanta quickly took control and eventually handed the Saints a 45-24 defeat, leaving Moore’s team at 1-3. The Falcons led 24-7 at halftime and continued to control the game after the break, with Bijan Robinson rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns while Brian Robinson Jr. added three rushing scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was hardly the first time New Orleans had put itself in a tough spot early. The Saints had dealt with slow starts earlier this season, but they managed to build some momentum against Las Vegas in Week 3. New Orleans went up 27-16 before four turnovers in the fourth quarter opened the door for the Raiders, who came back to win 35-27.

Moore acknowledged that the coaching staff has already tried different approaches, but nothing has provided a consistent answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, we’ve tried a number of different things. And obviously we haven’t solved this, but we gotta find a way.”

The head coach also made his message to the locker room clear. Rather than allowing another loss to fracture the team, Moore wants the Saints to use the difficult stretch as part of their development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our guys have to come together, stick together. … We’ve got to use these things as big-time growth opportunities.”

That message comes as the Saints now face another demanding stretch. New Orleans returns to the Superdome on Sunday to host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Now, the story is: Minnesota enters week 5 at 4-0, while the Saints will have to regroup quickly after allowing Atlanta to build a commanding early advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore has acknowledged the problem. Now comes the harder part. The Saints have heard the message, but until the coaching staff finds a way to change those opening minutes, another slow start could leave New Orleans fighting from behind yet again.